Cheryl’s Recorded Her First TV Interview Since Bear Was Born & Liam Payne’s In It Too!

We are SO excited to see it!

She’s been keeping a low profile pretty much since she got pregnant with baby Bear, but Cheryl’s about to return to our screens any day now for her first TV interview since the birth… and she’s going to be joined by Liam Payne!

Cheryl’s been slowly coming out of hiding with a series of social media posts as well as revealing that she’s been shooting a new advert for L’Oreal too, but this will be her first TV appearance in months.

Cheryl will be appearing on This Morning in the next couple of weeks and Rylan Clark-Neal teased her appearance, saying, “Cheryl has gone back to work on her L'Oreal advert and This Morning were there... Cheryl rang us up and said come along - I'll give you my only TV interview.

On Wednesday 22nd March Liam and I became parents to an incredibly beautiful, healthy baby boy, weighing 7lb 9 and looking like a dream. Although he still doesn't have a name he is already stealing hearts. We are all madly in love and overwhelmingly happy with our little arrival. Happy Mother's Day to all the mothers around the world. A day that now has a different meaning to me forever A post shared by Cheryl (@cherylofficial) onMar 25, 2017 at 1:25pm PDT

“[We are going to show it] over the next few weeks, we aren't going to tell you when. We haven't got a TX date yet. We are not going to tell you what she said, but Liam was there with his 'wife' as he has been calling her.”

Cheryl’s not been seen in public since the birth of her child so it’s going to be pretty exciting to see what she’s been up to in those months, especially as it will be the first time she and Liam have made a TV appearance together – welcome back, Cheryl!