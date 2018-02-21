"Don't Stop!" Cheryl Reveals Way Too Much About Her Sex Life With Liam Payne Live On TV

Even Liam was shocked by Cheryl's explicit outburst!

Whilst split rumours have have been hounding them lately, Liam & Cheryl put all that behind them when they caught up with BRITs 2018 host Jack Whitehall live on the show.

Sitting at their table in front of a live TV audience, Jack quizzed Liam about his upcomingon stage collab with Rita Ora of the pair's 50 Shades Of Grey single 'For You' and asked if there was a safe word for it.

> BRIT Awards 2018: Catch All The Unmissable Action From The Red Carpet, Backstage & Beyond

Liam responded by looking towards Cheryl and saying, "She knows that" before Cheryl hit back with the cheekiest response we could ever have imagined!



(Pic: PA)

The Geordie star jokingly said "Don't stop" and the explicit response absolutely stunned both hos Jack and Cheryl's boyfriend Liam. Cheryl seemed pretty chuffed with her response and the cheeky grin on her face said it all.

The live audience in the studio were loving it and it instantly became one of the funniest moments from the BRITs 2018.

Earlier in the night, Cheryl & Liam took to Instagram stories and shared a defiant video that blows away all those split rumours once and for all...

> Download Our Fancy New App For All The Latest BRITs Gossip!

Whilst you're here, check out why Perrie Edwards was the only member of Little Mix without hewr boyfriend by her side...