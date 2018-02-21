BRIT Awards 2018: Catch All The Unmissable Action From The Red Carpet, Backstage & Beyond

From the hottest outfits to all the backstage gossip, this is the ultimate round up of all the action from the BRITs 2018!

We had our very own Marvin Humes on the red carpet to get all the chat from the stars of this years awards and kicked things off with a quick chingwag with Stefflon Don, who had a feeling there was gonna be a surprise guest performing on the night...

We also had Will Manning and Aimee Vivian down at the ceremony and they were certainly getting into the spirit of things early doors...

Dua Lipa also popped onto the red carpet in a dress that can only be described as INCREDIBLE...



We then managed to capture one of the most amazing BRITs moments ever when Ed Sheeran gatecrashed Marvin's chat on the red carpet with Anne Marie!

The 'Friends' singer wasn't having any of it and made sure she gave Ed a mouthful for his troubles...

But she managed to compose herself for a lovely catch up with us just after...

There wasn't much time to stand around as Paloma Faith joined us and the former BRIT Award winner was pretty excited about the night's events...

'Fine Line' star Mabel was also in the house and Marvin couldn't help but quiz her about the absence of her BFF Not3s...

We were still here tryna get over Dua Lipa's stunning red carpet look tbh...

Clean Bandit were being represented on the red carpet by their leading lady Grace Chatto and she revealed that the group are looking fopr a male vocalist for their next single.

With Ed Sheeran in touching distance, Marvin couldn't help but suggest the fiery haired music legend and Grace wasn't saying no!

'My My My' star Troye Sivan was in attendance too and he couldn't be more proud of Dua Lipa right now...

We couldn't just let Ed gatecrash Anne-Marie and leave, so of course we grabbed him for a chat too and he revealed exactly why he won't be joining the rest of the stars at the BRITs afterparty...

When we think about Ed Sheeran at the BRITs, a certain other superstar comes to mind...STORMZY! Nominated for Best Male and Best Album, Big Mike stopped by to discuss his chances of winning with Marv and it turns out he thinks Ed deserves to win!

What a gracious guy...

Then everything stopped...BECAUSE CHERYL & LIAM WERE ON THE RED CARPET TOGETHER!!!!!!!

From one cute couple to another, Raye and Jax Jones joined Marv next. Whilst they're not romantically involved, the pair did work together on the absolute anthem that is 'You Don't Know Me' and were excited to be involved in the BRITs this year...

It wouldn't be a British Awards show if Big Shaq wasn't involved and luckily for us, Michael Dapaah himself stopped by to catch up with Marvin.

We set Marv a little task to see how many times he could mention JLS' two BRIT wins back in 2010 and he certainly rose to the challenge...

But a guy who's even cheekier than Big Shaq then turned up and admitted that he wanted to try and steal Harry Styles' BRIT Award (if he wins in the Best Video category anyway!).

The queens that are Little Mix then graced the red carpet and told us that they were being joined at the awards show by their boyfriends, except one of them was missing...

