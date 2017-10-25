Cheryl’s Been Talking About Being In The Bedroom With Liam Payne & It’s Intense!

25 October 2017, 15:12

Black and white

We don’t know which of them we’re more jealous of, tbh.

You don’t need us to tell you that Cheryl and Liam Payne are one of the most beautiful couples around, but she’s been talking about being in the bedroom with Liam and it all got a bit steamy!

WATCH: Liam Payne Prank Calls His Mum To Chat About His Stinky Underwear, And Her Reaction Is Too Much!

Liam recently released a steamy track entitled ‘Bedroom Floor’, but a fan suggested that the couple’s bedroom floor might be more likely to be strewn with baby Bear’s toys rather than clothing…

Then fans asked her what was on their floor today, to which Chezza had an equally cheeky reply…

OK, we’re officially obsessed with these two.

> So You Want Even MORE Liam Payne In Your Life? Then Our App's The One For You

Cheryl Music

See more Cheryl Music

Cheryl News

See more Cheryl News

Cheryl Liam Wedding

It Looks Like We Won’t See A Cheryl/Liam Payne Wedding Anytime Soon According To Him!

Cheryl Videos

See more Cheryl Videos

Cheryl and Simon Cowell

WATCH: Cheryl Reveals She Chose Bear’s Name & Talks Snapping Back Into Shape

Cheryl Pictures

See more Cheryl Pictures

2017 New Album Releases

The 34 Most Important Pop, EDM & RnB Albums Released In 2017