WATCH: Liam Payne Prank Calls His Mum To Chat About His Stinky Underwear, And Her Reaction Is Too Much!

Bless Liam's Mum...

If we know one thing about Liam Payne, it's that he's up for a laugh. So far, when he's paid us a visit, he's hooked an eager fan up to a lie detector; he's given one of you lucky lot a shout out on the #CapitalSTB stage, and now... This.

Liam's brand new song, 'Bedroom Floor' - which is a pure bop, by the way - came out recently, so it only seemed fair that we got him to discuss his bedroom floor. Natch.

As the 24-year-old swung by to chat to Roman Kemp, we thought we'd put Mr Payne's nerves to the test, by getting him to sneak as many bedroom floor-related words; from "crusty socks" and "dirty sheets", to someone he loves dearly... His Mum.

Sorry, Mrs Payne!

Now if you wanna see Liam Payne giggle his way through the most awkward conversation of his life, with a very, very, very confused mother, you've come to the right place.

