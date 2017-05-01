Baby Payne Has A Name! Cheryl and Liam Finally Reveal Their Son's Unusual Name!

We LOVE the name they've picked for their baby boy!

It seems like we've been waiting forever to find out what Cheryl and Liam Payne decided to call their baby son, but we finally have a name...

... Bear Payne!

Cheryl and Liam decided on their son's unusual name after taking a week to get to know him with a source telling The Sun, "Cheryl and Liam wanted to get to know their baby before deciding on a name.

“They spent over a week getting to know him first before deciding. They didn’t have the name Bear before the birth. But they’d been thinking of a name since meeting him and they just felt it suited him.

“They love their little baby Bear Payne and are truly over the moon and loving being parents for the first time together.”

BABY BEAR. How blooming cute is that?!

It's no surprise we've had to wait five weeks to find out his name as the couple also kept everyone in the dark throughout the pregnancy, with Cheryl finally revealing her bump in a L'Oreal advert right before giving birth.

On Wednesday 22nd March Liam and I became parents to an incredibly beautiful, healthy baby boy, weighing 7lb 9 and looking like a dream. Although he still doesn't have a name he is already stealing hearts. We are all madly in love and overwhelmingly happy with our little arrival. Happy Mother's Day to all the mothers around the world. A day that now has a different meaning to me forever A post shared by Cheryl (@cherylofficial) onMar 25, 2017 at 1:25pm PDT

They announced baby Bear's arrival a few days after the birth with an adorable photo of Liam holding the new bundle of joy - and we can't wait to see more of the tot soon!