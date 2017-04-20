"I Miss Him A Lot" - Liam Payne Has Finally Spoken Publicly About His Newborn Son & It's Adorable

20 April 2017, 13:12

Liam Payne Baby Boy

HOW exciting.

New dad and One Direction lad, Liam Payne has confessed to fans that he is struggling being away from his newborn son as he records new music in LA. 

The 23 year old, who welcomed his little bundle of joy with girlfriend Cheryl about a month ago, is currently working on his debut solo material.

> Baby Payne Is Here! Cheryl And Liam Payne Confirm The Birth Of Their Son!

It is thought that Cheryl is back home in Surrey, more than 5000 miles away. But it seems that on a recent night out when talking to fans, Liam couldn’t quite hold in how much he’s missing his family. 

When asked how his son is doing, he replied, “He’s great, he’s good. I love him and I miss him a lot”.

It’s the first time that either Liam or Cheryl have publicly spoken about their son, aside from a sweet Instagram photo on both their accounts. 

However, fans did go into overdrive this week when Cheryl’s hairstylist seemingly shared a photo clutching a baby’s hand… leading many to think that this is Cheryl and Liam’s little one. 

Although, we hate to squash your hopes but it seems that Cheryl’s rep has since spoken out and confirmed that the baby in the photo is not Chiam’s. 

*SIGH*

You May Also Like...

Liam And Cheryl Dancing Together At X Factor 2015 Final

00:31

Trending On Capital FM

13 Reasons Why Hannah and Clay

14 Differences Between The '13 Reasons Why’ TV Show And The Original Book

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd go Instagram official

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

One Direction News

See more One Direction News

Harry Styles Attic

Ben Winston Reveals Harry Styles Lived In His Attic – And Brought A-Listers Back!

Harry Styles at AMA's 2015

Harry Styles Looks Like An Absolute Ray Of Sunshine In A Jaunty Yellow Jumper & Twitter Loses It
Louis Tomlinson

Louis Tomlinson Will Reportedy Not Face Criminal Charges Following His Paparazzi Incident Arrest

Louis Tomlinson

One Direction Videos

See more One Direction Videos

Liam Payne Migos

Dad And Boujee! Liam Payne Has Been In The Studio With Migos For His Debut Solo Album!
Harry Styles Badfinger SNL/Facebook

Fans Have Jumped To Harry Styles' Defence After Claims He Ripped Off A 70's Classic
Liam Payne Instagram

Here Are 5 Theories To Explain What The F Is Going On With Liam Payne's Instagram ATM

One Direction Pictures

See more One Direction Pictures

Zayn Malik Hair Transformations

Zayn Malik's Hair Transformations In 21 RIDICULOUSLY Hot Pictures

Zayn Malik

2017 New Album Releases

The 34 Most Important Pop, EDM & RnB Albums Released In 2017

Best Fans 2017 Winners

Capital's Best Fans 2017: Top 10