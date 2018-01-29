J Hus Claims He’s ‘Not Ready For This Stormzy Life Of Fame’ As He Denies Working With Cheryl

J Hus shared some honest tweets after he was wrongly linked with Cheryl's comeback single.

You've been anticipating Cheryl's big return to the music scene. We've been anticipating Cheryl's big return to the music scene. Basically the whole world has been anticipating Cheryl's big return to the music scene, let's be honest.

One person who definitely won't be working with the Geordie lass on her comeback single however is 'Did You See' rapper J Hus. The East Londoner was pictured with Cheryl in the studio recently and immediately linked to a feature on any potential track Cheryl releases.

Sadly for anyone hoping that that collab would ever see the light of day, J Hus has revealed that it definitely won't, well not at this point in time anyway.

Cheryl pictured with J Hus yesterday at FH block pic.twitter.com/OGYeakcnqk — Team Cheryl Online (@TeamChezOnline) January 26, 2018

The 'Bouff Daddy' himself took to Twitter to respond to an article from Metro who claimed he was about to release music with the former Girls Aloud star and he set the record straight in no uncertain terms...

Lol uhm nahhh. Got introduced & took a pic https://t.co/75ZwcvNLDp — J HUS (@Jhus) January 28, 2018

Revealing the truth behind the picture, J Hus explained, 'Lol uhm nahhh. Got introduced & took a pic'. It appeared that the Stratford artist was surprised by the level of interest in the pic and he followed up with another tweet shortly afterwards...

It's crazy now mans got to start thinking all logical about who I take pics with . Not ready for this stormzy life of fame. — J HUS (@Jhus) January 28, 2018

Writing to his 192,000 followers, J Hus jokingly wrote, 'It's crazy now mans got to start thinking all logical about who I take pics with. Not ready for this stormzy life of fame.'

With Cheryl linked to the likes of Naughty Boy and Rak-Su for what will be her first single since 2015, there's a huge buzz around new music atm, but the collab we really wanna see is Cheryl & Liam on a tune together, let's be honest.

