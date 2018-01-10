This Cheryl Lookalike Is So Convincing Haters Will Say It’s Photoshop

This has to be the best Cheryl lookalike ever.

Whether she's providing us with certified pop bangers or simply being cute AF with Liam and baby Bear, Cheryl is always amazing. But what if there were two Cheryls?

Well Instagram is a place where you can pretty much find anything and that includes the best Cheryl lookalike we've ever seen. Sian Teesdale from Wales revealed she often gets compared to the Geordie star and after a quick swipe through her pics it's easy to see why.

> Cheryl Has Got Naughty Boy On Board For Her New Album And 2018 Is Already Looking Lit AF



In fact, there were some pictures which Sian posted on Instagram that looked so much like Cheryl we had to actually question whether it was indeed the 'Fight For This Love' star.

A post shared by Sian Teesdale (@disney_princess_sian) onDec 17, 2017 at 11:40am PST

Yep, that's actually Sian. We know, we had to do a double take too. Now we're not saying that if we were in a room with both Sian and Cheryl we wouldn't be able to tell who's who, but Sian sure is a pretty damn good lookalike!

Check out the rest of these snaps and give us a shout if you think you know someone who's a better celebrity lookalike!

A post shared by Sian Teesdale (@disney_princess_sian) onApr 12, 2016 at 9:05am PDT

A post shared by Sian Teesdale (@disney_princess_sian) onDec 27, 2015 at 11:57am PST

A post shared by Sian Teesdale (@disney_princess_sian) onJan 19, 2016 at 12:10pm PST

A post shared by Sian Teesdale (@disney_princess_sian) onNov 16, 2016 at 12:27pm PST

A post shared by Sian Teesdale (@disney_princess_sian) onNov 10, 2015 at 11:41pm PST

> Download Our Fancy New App For All The Latest Cheryl News!

Whilst you're here, check out what Cheryl had to say about choosing Bear's name...