Stephen Bear Legit Thinks Cheryl Named Her Baby After Him Because She Fancies Him!

2 May 2017, 09:52

Cheryl Stephen Bear

Yes, really.

Last night, it was revealed that Cheryl and Liam Payne have named their baby boy Bear – and one person that couldn’t be happier about the little one’s new moniker is Stephen Bear himself, obvs.

Baby Payne Has A Name! Cheryl and Liam Finally Reveal Their Son's Unusual Name

The Ex On The Beach star reckons there’s a reason that Cheryl chose that particular name… and it’s cos she secretly fancies him! 

Stephen – who is currently going out with Charlotte Crosby – told The Sun, “Maybe it’s because she fancies me. Jokes! It’s a good name.

“The baby’s going to be good looking with an amazing personality! Congratulations to them both.”

The news broke last night, around five weeks after Cheryl and Liam’s baby was born, and the couple apparently waited to get to know the little one before deciding what to call him.

A source told The Sun, “Cheryl and Liam wanted to get to know their baby before deciding on a name. They spent over a week getting to know him first before deciding.

“They wanted to get to know him before they decided on the name. They didn’t have the name Bear before the birth. But they’d been thinking of a name since meeting him and they just felt it suited him.

“They love their little baby Bear Payne and are truly over the moon and loving being parents for the first time together.”

We’re not sure they actually named him after Stephen Bear, but it’s a cute name all the same! 

Fans Go Into A Frenzy, After The First Photo Of Cheryl And Liam's 'Baby' Is Leaked By Hair Stylist

Liam Payne Winks At Cheryl Back In 2008!

01:04

Trending On Capital FM

Ed Sheeran Justin Bieber Roast Roman Kemp

WATCH: Bieber & Wine! Ed Sheeran Reveals His Hilarious Night In With GF Cherry Seaborn

Ed Sheeran

Zayn Malik is in a wheelchair and no one knows why

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Cheryl Music

See more Cheryl Music

Cheryl News

See more Cheryl News

Cheryl Liam Baby

Baby Payne Has A Name! Cheryl and Liam Finally Reveal Their Son's Unusual Name!
Liam Payne Baby Boy

"I Miss Him A Lot" - Liam Payne Has Finally Spoken Publicly About His Newborn Son & It's Adorable

One Direction

Cheryl and Liam's Baby Hair Stylist Asset

Fans Go Into A Frenzy, After The First Photo Of Cheryl And Liam's 'Baby' Is Leaked By Hair Stylist

One Direction

Cheryl Videos

See more Cheryl Videos

Cheryl Liam Ashley Cole

Cheryl Was Reduced To 'Tears' After Ex Ashley Cole Got In Touch After The Birth Of Her Son

One Direction

Sarah Harding Cheryl Liam Payne

Cheryl’s Bandmate Sarah Harding Defends The Age Gap Between Her And Liam Payne

Cheryl Liam Wedding

Could There Be A Payne Wedding On The Cards? Cheryl & Liam Might Tie The Knot “Quickly”

Cheryl Pictures

See more Cheryl Pictures

2017 New Album Releases

The 34 Most Important Pop, EDM & RnB Albums Released In 2017

Kardashians Vs. S Club 7

Old School Inspo! 15 Of Today's Stars CLEARLY Inspired By The World’s BIGGEST Icons
Cheryl

Cheryl's Sexiest Pictures: 17 Snaps Of The 'Crazy Stupid Love' Star Looking SERIOUSLY Hot