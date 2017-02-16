“I’m Happy & Excited To Tell You”… Cheryl Reveals A HUGE Milestone For Her Charity, Cheryl’s Trust

Cheryl’s an active patron for the Prince’s Trust.

She might just be a couple of weeks away from giving birth, if the rumours are to be believed, but Cheryl’s been busy working on her other passion – her charity, Cheryl’s Trust.

She took to Instagram to tell her fans how grateful she was for their help in supporting her charity which now has an official centre in the heart of Newcastle after five years.

Cheryl’s been very quiet on social media for the past few weeks, with her last posts being on New Year’s Eve, but she told her followers: “I am so happy and excited to tell you all that after a 5 year relationship with the Prince’s Trust and a 2 year mission along with Cheryl’s Trust we have finally found a centre in the heart of Newcastle that will be opened this summer!

“Part of me is still pinching myself! I wanted to sat a personal thank you to each and every one of you that got involved and donated money and items/your time over the years to help me get this off the ground. Thank you thank you thank you! And for your continued love and support, I am eternally grateful. Here’s to changing lives. I love you.”

The news comes after rumours surfaced that Cheryl had already given birth to her and Liam's baby, but a source told The Sun,"The rumour mill has been rife that the birth is imminent and there have even been claims she's in labour already but that's not the case at all.

"She's still a little way off and has been enjoying the build-up as well as focusing on her charity announcement which is a really big deal for her. It was important for her to continue working throughout her pregnancy, Cheryl's Trust was her top priority."

Cheryl’s been active in trying to help disadvantaged youth from her home city, and the news means that there will be an official hub to support her charity. Keep up the good work, Cheryl!