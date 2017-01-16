Liam Payne & Cheryl Are Spending The Last Few Weeks Before The Baby’s Due Living Apart

16 January 2017, 10:42

Liam Payne and Cheryl

Liam’s in LA working on his solo music while Cheryl’s staying in the UK.

They’re just weeks away from welcoming their first baby together, but it looks like Liam Payne and Cheryl will be spending them apart as Liam splits his time between London and Los Angeles.

“It Could Be A Beer Belly!” Will.i.am Talks About Cheryl’s Pregnancy & “Bad Relationships”

Liam’s been working on his debut solo album in LA, while Cheryl’s stayed in the UK to avoid the long flights so late on in her pregnancy. A source told HollywoodLife, “It was difficult, but they decided that Cheryl should stay at home as all that traveling would have been too much with her being pregnant.

“It is not expected that their baby will be born for a while, so, they are both relaxed about it. They obviously miss one another but Cheryl trusts Liam and knows that it is important for him to complete his new music.

“Cheryl gave him ‘a pass’ to go solo to Los Angeles. The pair have decided to be very private about having their first child together as they want to keep things as low-key as possible.”

It’s thought that Chiam’s baby will be born around February after the ‘Only Human’ star revealed a large bump just before Christmas.

We don’t know whether we’re more excited for the baby or for the new music but one thing’s for certain… it’s going to be a VERY exciting year for Cheryl and Liam! 

Cheryl Shows Off An Even Bigger ‘Pregnancy Bump’ As She Visits Kimberley Walsh’s New Baby

Cheryl - 'I Don't Care'

Official Music Video

04:02

