Carly Rae Jepsen - 'Call Me Maybe' (Official video)

The former Canadian Idol finalist has released the video to her latest single.

Carly Rae Jepsen has unveiled the music video for her 'Call Me Maybe' single.

The track is taken from her 'Curiosity' album, released in February 2012, and follows on from her debut album 'Tug Of War' released back in 2008.

Carly made a name for herself as a finalist in 2007's Canadian Idol and has since been signed to Justin Bieber's management team.

The video sees her trying to get the attention of her hunky neighbour but when she eventually does and tries to give him her number things don't quite go to plan.

