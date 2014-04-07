7 Calvin Harris Songs To Prepare You For Summer

7 April 2014, 16:34

Calvin Harris Summer Video

To celebrate the release of his latest video and to get us in the mood for some sunshine, we take a look back some of Calvin's hottest hits!

1. Let's Go featuring Ne-Yo

The third single from Calvin's massive album '18 Months' was a huge hit in summer 2012, and featuring vocals from Ne-Yo just makes it even better! 

2. We Found Love

Rihanna's track, produced by Calvin, was one of the biggest hits of 2011 and is one of our favourite ever RiRi hits! The Bajan beauty flew to the UK to film the video in Northern Ireland with her then lover, Dudley O'Shaughnessy. Calvin even makes a cheeky cameo DJing in a muddy field. 'We Found Love' spent four weeks at No. 1 on the Vodafone Big top 40.

3. Dance Wiv Me

We'll forgive you for not remembering that Calvin appeared on this huge track from Dizzee Rascal - and you probably won't notice him in the video either! Cal, you've definitely got better with age, 2008 wasn't your best year for hairstyles!

4. The Girls

'The Girls' was the biggest selling hit from Calvin's debut album - 'I Created Disco'. The video, as you'd expect, features lots of girls dancing around Calvin (we're sure he hated that!)

5. Ready For The Weekend

We have to say that this is an absolute anthem! Not only does the track, released in 2009, get us ready for the weekend, it gets us ready for summer! Put the shades on and get partying!

6. Thinking About You

The final track to be taken from '18 Months' was this belter, which features vocals from Ayah Marar, was one of the biggest party tunes of summer 2013. The video, which was filmed in LA, makes us wish we were on a boat in the sun (well, until the pirates hijack it that is)!

7. Summer

Now this is what we call a proper summer tune! Capital had the world exclusive play of Calvin's latest single in March and it's already got us ready for some fun in the sun! It can't be that long until the rain goes away, right? 

