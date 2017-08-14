Bruno Mars - 'Versace On The Floor'

14 August 2017, 11:38

Bruno Mars - 'Versace On The Floor'

Official Music Video.

05:36

Aaaand now we've all fallen in love with Zendaya!

Not content with being the coolest man in the music industry, Bruno Mars has hired in super-starlet Zendaya for his 'Versace On The Floor' video just to add that extra layer of awesomeness.

Zendaya casually revealed she appeared in the video on her Twitter like it was no big deal - classic Zen.

One thing that is guaranteed when you cast the likes of Zendaya in a music video and that is a massive reaction from her loyal fanbase.

