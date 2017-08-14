Bruno Mars - 'Versace On The Floor'

Bruno Mars - 'Versace On The Floor' Official Music Video. 05:36

Aaaand now we've all fallen in love with Zendaya!

Not content with being the coolest man in the music industry, Bruno Mars has hired in super-starlet Zendaya for his 'Versace On The Floor' video just to add that extra layer of awesomeness.

Zendaya casually revealed she appeared in the video on her Twitter like it was no big deal - classic Zen.

Oh did I forget to mention...I did a video with the flyest man out here @BrunoMars #VersaceOnTheFloor pic.twitter.com/FW4yDAb2S9 — Zendaya (@Zendaya) August 14, 2017

One thing that is guaranteed when you cast the likes of Zendaya in a music video and that is a massive reaction from her loyal fanbase.

I don't know if I'm thirsting over zendaya or bruno more #VersaceOnTheFloor pic.twitter.com/SpFcPaf2wp — (@KlARAMALlK) August 14, 2017

When Zendaya took the Versace dress off and knocked on Bruno Mars' door but the video ended. pic.twitter.com/E04vRRk0W1 — Jover Christian (@joverchristian) August 14, 2017

ZENDAYA IS IN BRUNO MARS LATEST MUSIC VUDEO WHAY TEH RUCK pic.twitter.com/FRDWw4Hyr0 — z warrior jen (@dinahthickjane) August 14, 2017

