Fans Are Hilariously Schooling Bruno Mars After Finding Out He's A Legit Social Media Amateur

To be fair, we even struggle to keep up sometimes.
We get it...every other week there's a new app or social media platform popping up however this weekend we all found out that Bruno Mars is light years behind EVERYONE (not gonna lie, it's actually kinda cute).
It all began when the '24K Magic Man' tweeted out a photo of a Chicago Blackhawk jersey and referred to it as a collage...
My collage skills are gettin pretty epic! Chi Town night 2 #24KMagicWorldTour pic.twitter.com/CoaARRjWfF— Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) August 19, 2017
One savvy fan was quick to point out how glorious the moment Bruno discovers you can upload more than one pic to Twitter at a time is going to be...
y'all wait until @brunomars learns he can add more than one pic in a tweet pic.twitter.com/vlDPDLdbDm— shauna (@nycdevotee93) August 19, 2017
Bearing in mind Bruno has 32 MILLION followers, he actually tweeted the #Hooligan back and his response made everyone's day:
Wait what? https://t.co/RulvD6LuZR— Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) August 19, 2017
At this point, Twitter went all hands on deck with the friendly trolling and it was hilarious...
you can add 4 pic.twitter.com/yAa5xSmbr7— cella (@uptownknowles) August 19, 2017
bruno is shook im screaming he was so proud of his collage skills https://t.co/Txs9nSutkx— raya (@jaxandmiles) August 19, 2017
it's ok B your fans are here to help— Dreeee (@privateagntmars) August 19, 2017
That's how I imagine Bruno pic.twitter.com/CLtwMKVEEh— utani☾ (@utanistyles) August 19, 2017
