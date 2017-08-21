Fans Are Hilariously Schooling Bruno Mars After Finding Out He's A Legit Social Media Amateur

21 August 2017, 07:55

Bruno Mars Twitter Confusion

To be fair, we even struggle to keep up sometimes.

We get it...every other week there's a new app or social media platform popping up however this weekend we all found out that Bruno Mars is light years behind EVERYONE (not gonna lie, it's actually kinda cute).

> You know we have an app that let's YOU control the radio right? GET ON IT!

It all began when the '24K Magic Man' tweeted out a photo of a Chicago Blackhawk jersey and referred to it as a collage...

One savvy fan was quick to point out how glorious the moment Bruno discovers you can upload more than one pic to Twitter at a time is going to be...

> WATCH: We've Set Dua Lipa The Task Of Interrogating Bruno Mars And His Mystery Man, Julio

Bearing in mind Bruno has 32 MILLION followers, he actually tweeted the #Hooligan back and his response made everyone's day:

At this point, Twitter went all hands on deck with the friendly trolling and it was hilarious...

Ahem...have you seen Zendaya absolutely SIZZLE in Bruno's 'Versace On The Floor' video yet?!

Bruno Mars - 'Versace On The Floor'

Official Music Video.

05:36

Trending On Capital FM

James Arthur Jessica Grist Instagram

James Arthur's GF Has Sparked Engagement Rumours After She Was Spotted Wearing A BIG Diamond Ring
Selena Gomez cuddles The Weeknd whilst he plays vi

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Snapchat Accounts Ariana Kim K Rita Ora

80+ Of The Biggest Celebrities You Really NEED To Add On Snapchat Today

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Bruno Mars Music

See more Bruno Mars Music

Bruno Mars News

See more Bruno Mars News

Dua Lipa Bruno Mars Mission Asset

WATCH: We've Set Dua Lipa The Task Of Interrogating Bruno Mars And His Mystery Man, Julio

Bruno Mars Videos

See more Bruno Mars Videos

Zendaya Bruno Mars Versace On The Floor

Bruno Mars - 'Versace On The Floor'

Bruno Mars Pictures

See more Bruno Mars Pictures

Zara Larsson at the Summertime Ball 2017

Summertime Ball 2017 Live: The Best Photos From On Stage At Wembley

Summertime Ball