WATCH: We've Set Dua Lipa The Task Of Interrogating Bruno Mars And His Mystery Man, Julio

9 August 2017, 08:06

We Set Dua Lipa The Impossible... To Find Out Who Bruno Mars' Julio Actually Is!

01:24

And why does he keep getting the stretch?

Just imagine being Dua Lipa. Not only do you have a huge album full of hits like 'Be The One', 'Hotter Than Hell' and 'New Rules', but you're touring with the absolute legend that is Bruno Mars.

So, as she's not tight with the 'Uptown Funk' singer, Roman Kemp wanted to get to the bottom of one of life's biggest questions...

> 15 Gorgeous Snaps That Prove Dua Lipa Is The Ultimate Fashion Icon Of Music Today

Who the eff is this Julio?!

Dua Lipa with Roman Kemp

The hitmaker swung by Capital to chat about her brand new song, as well as supporting Bruno on his 24K Magic World Tour this year, but one question that's plagued Ro is who is Julio?

The 31-year-old references Julio in his songs - from 'Uptown Funk' to 'That's What I Like' - but we've never been able to work out who he was... Even when we asked Bruno himself! That's why Roman Kemp set Dua Lipa the task of finding out, and being Capital Undercover Reporter.

Dua Lipa - 'Love Yourself' (Justin Bieber Cover) (Capital Live Session)

03:08

'Ark at us, bringing you all of the news that matters. We feel so powerful.

> Our Swanky Capital App Will 'Blow Your Mind', 'Cause It's 'Hotter Than Hell' - If You Download It, It'll Be Your 'New Love'.

No lie, but Dua Lipa's performance of 'No Lie' with Sean Paul at the #CapitalSTB is pure dope!

Sean Paul ft. Dua Lipa - 'No Lie' (Live At Capital’s Summertime Ball 2017)

04:20

Trending On Capital FM

Rihanna Diplo

Rihanna HILARIOUSLY Curved Diplo, Telling Him His Songs Sound Like “A Reggae Song At An Airport”

Rihanna

Perrie Edwards cheers on Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain a

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Snapchat Accounts Ariana Kim K Rita Ora

80+ Of The Biggest Celebrities You Really NEED To Add On Snapchat Today

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran's Revealed Why Forrest Gump Made Him Cry On A Plane & Now We're Kinda Sad Too

Ed Sheeran

Visit the site
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Feels artwork
    Feels
    Calvin Harris Feat. Pharrell & Katy Perr
    itunes
  2. 2
    Subeme La Radio artwork
    Subeme La Radio
    Enrique feat. Matt Terry & Sean Paul
    itunes
  3. 3
    Despacito (Remix) artwork
    Despacito (Remix)
    Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin B
  4. 4
    Sun Comes Up artwork
    Sun Comes Up
    Rudimental feat. James Arthur
    itunes
  5. 5
    Rain artwork
    Rain
    The Script
    itunes
  6. 6
    New Rules artwork
    New Rules
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  7. 7
    Came Here For Love artwork
    Came Here For Love
    Sigala & Ella Eyre
    itunes
  8. 8
    Pretty Girl (Cheat Codes x Cade Remix) artwork
    Pretty Girl (Cheat Codes x Cade Remix)
    Maggie Lindemann
  9. 9
    Wild Thoughts artwork
    Wild Thoughts
    DJ Khaled Feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller
    itunes
  10. 10
    Despacito (Remix) artwork
    Despacito (Remix)
    Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin...
    itunes
  11. 11
    Unforgettable artwork
    Unforgettable
    French Montana Feat. Swae Lee
    itunes
  12. 12
    Power artwork
    Power
    Little Mix Feat. Stormzy
  13. 13
    Your Song artwork
    Your Song
    Rita Ora
  14. 14
    There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back artwork
    There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back
    Shawn Mendes
    itunes
  15. 15
    Slow Hands artwork
    Slow Hands
    Niall Horan
  16. 16
    Mama artwork
    Mama
    Jonas Blue Feat. William Singe
  17. 17
    One Last Time artwork
    One Last Time
    Ariana Grande
  18. 18
    Malibu artwork
    Malibu
    Miley Cyrus
    itunes
  19. 19
    Attention artwork
    Attention
    Charlie Puth
  20. 20
    Strip That Down artwork
    Strip That Down
    Liam Payne Feat. Quavo
  21. 21
    Symphony artwork
    Symphony
    Clean Bandit & Zara Larsson
  22. 22
    Back To You artwork
    Back To You
    Louis Tomlinson Feat. Bebe Rexha
    itunes
  23. 23
    Miracles (Someone Special) artwork
    Miracles (Someone Special)
    Coldplay & Big Sean
    itunes
  24. 24
    Crying In The Club artwork
    Crying In The Club
    Camila Cabello
  25. 25
    I'm the One artwork
    I'm the One
    DJ Khaled feat. Justin Bieber , Quavo, ...
    itunes
  26. 26
    Sorry Not Sorry artwork
    Sorry Not Sorry
    Demi Lovato
    itunes
  27. 27
    2U artwork
    2U
    David Guetta Feat. Justin Bieber
  28. 28
    Know No Better artwork
    Know No Better
    Major Lazer feat. Travis Scott, Camila...
    itunes
  29. 29
    Shape Of You artwork
    Shape Of You
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  30. 30
    Something Just Like This artwork
    Something Just Like This
    The Chainsmokers & Coldplay
    itunes
  31. 31
    Chasing Highs artwork
    Chasing Highs
    Alma
    itunes
  32. 32
    Either Way artwork
    Either Way
    Snakehips & Anne-Marie Feat. Joey Bada$$
    itunes
  33. 33
    Instruction artwork
    Instruction
    Jax Jones Feat. Demi Lovato & Stefflon D
    itunes
  34. 34
    Get Low artwork
    Get Low
    Zedd feat. Liam Payne
    itunes
  35. 35
    Everything Now artwork
    Everything Now
    Arcade Fire
    itunes
  36. 36
    Real Life artwork
    Real Life
    Duke Dumont & Gorgon City Feat. Naations
    itunes
  37. 37
    Swalla artwork
    Swalla
    Jason Derulo Feat. Nicki Minaj & Ty Doll
    itunes
  38. 38
    Galway Girl artwork
    Galway Girl
    Ed Sheeran
  39. 39
    Castle On The Hill artwork
    Castle On The Hill
    Ed Sheeran
  40. 40
    Praying artwork
    Praying
    Kesha
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site