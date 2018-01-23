Britney Spears’ Vegas Show ‘Piece Of Me’ Is Coming To The UK And YASSSS

23 January 2018, 15:36

Britney Spears Poster

Godney is coming to the UK!

Britney Spears fans get ready to scream – she’s bringing her Las Vegas residency show, ‘Piece Of Me’ to the UK this summer!

Britney’s taking the hit show around the world and announced that those dates will include the UK, kicking off with Brighton Pride on 4th August before doing five more dates on our side of the pond.

It's the first time Britney's performed in the UK in six years and will perform the show for the final time on 24th August at London's O2. 

She announced the news on Twitter, telling her fans, “I'm so excited to announce that we're bringing the #PieceOfMe tour to select cities in North America, Europe and the UK! See you guys this summer!” 

Britney kicked off her Las Vegas residency back in 2013 and performed her last show of the epic run on New Year’s Eve 2017, so it’s safe to say fans who didn’t get to see her in Sin City are pretty much buzzing.

Britney Spears’ ‘Piece Of Me’ 2018 UK tour dates are:

  • August 17 - Scarborough, Open air theatre
  • August 18 - Manchester Arena
  • August 20 - Dublin, Ireland 3Arena
  • August 22 - Glasgow, SSE Hydro
  • August 24 - London, The O2

Tickets will be on sale Friday 26th January from Britney’s website or from 10am on Saturday 27th January from Ticketmaster. See you in the ticket queue – we’re setting those alarms now. 

