Britney Spears’ Vegas Show ‘Piece Of Me’ Is Coming To The UK And YASSSS

Godney is coming to the UK!

Britney Spears fans get ready to scream – she’s bringing her Las Vegas residency show, ‘Piece Of Me’ to the UK this summer!

Britney’s taking the hit show around the world and announced that those dates will include the UK, kicking off with Brighton Pride on 4th August before doing five more dates on our side of the pond.

It's the first time Britney's performed in the UK in six years and will perform the show for the final time on 24th August at London's O2.

She announced the news on Twitter, telling her fans, “I'm so excited to announce that we're bringing the #PieceOfMe tour to select cities in North America, Europe and the UK! See you guys this summer!”

I'm so excited to announce that we're bringing the #PieceOfMe tour to select cities in North America, Europe and the UK! See you guys this summer



Details at https://t.co/vBBdBzsBG2



Video Credit: @NYRE pic.twitter.com/OW0VEEBqJ5 — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) January 23, 2018

Britney kicked off her Las Vegas residency back in 2013 and performed her last show of the epic run on New Year’s Eve 2017, so it’s safe to say fans who didn’t get to see her in Sin City are pretty much buzzing.

OMG BRITNEY IN THE UK AND BRIGHTON PRIDE HOW WHAT HAVE WE DONE TO DESERVE pic.twitter.com/V8wiziqXCk — RINA (@rinasawayama) January 23, 2018

CANT BELIEVE ILL BE SEEING BRITNEY FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER BUYING THE TICKETS WILL MAKE ME POOR BUT IT WILL BE WORTH IT — Sugarfall (@Brit_is_heaven) January 23, 2018

Imagine trending #1 in multiple countries, and crashing two UK websites in just one morning because you announced a mini tour? Britney legend Spears still does that 20 years into her career pic.twitter.com/19xDySchGy — m a t t (@witnessmatt) January 23, 2018

BRITNEY IS COMING TO MY CITY THIS IS MY TIME pic.twitter.com/i5iysVFNeT — best of britney (@bestsofbritney) January 23, 2018

If you loved me you’d buy me Britney tickets — Jessica Penfold (@roseypea) January 23, 2018

I have a four-stage plan of attack for getting Britney tickets this week. Until I have them I will remain a shaken wigless mess, thank you for respecting my privacy at this time — David Alexander (@davnnh) January 23, 2018

I haven't been paid since before Christmas, I'm going to be emergency taxed out my eyeballs in this months pay, but you bet I'm getting Britney tickets on Saturday morning. — Eimear (@TochmarcEimear) January 23, 2018

Britney Spears’ ‘Piece Of Me’ 2018 UK tour dates are:

August 17 - Scarborough, Open air theatre

August 18 - Manchester Arena

August 20 - Dublin, Ireland 3Arena

August 22 - Glasgow, SSE Hydro

August 24 - London, The O2

Tickets will be on sale Friday 26th January from Britney’s website or from 10am on Saturday 27th January from Ticketmaster. See you in the ticket queue – we’re setting those alarms now.