This Mash-Up Of Taylor Swift's 'LWYMMD' And Britney Spears' 'Toxic' Will Make You Grab The AUX Cord ASAP

30 August 2017, 08:18

Taylor Swift - Look What You Made Me Do (Remix) feat. Britney Spears

03:37

*plays on repeat until 2036*.

It came outta nowhere - TayTay dropped the sassiest, most powerful anthem of 2017, 'Look What You Made Me Do', and who saw it coming? No-one.

Ever since, DJs and producers have been dropping the Vodafone Big Top 40 leader, by Taylor Swift, into sets, as expected. What isn't as expected, however, is how well it goes with certain anthems from the early 00s.

> If Taylor Swift’s ‘LWYMMD’ Tee Is Anything To Go By, She’s Dropped 3 BIG Squad Members

A college student from Taiwan, who goes by the name of AnDyWuMUSICLAND, has mashed-up Taylor's newest single with Britney Spears' 'Toxic', and we're still not sure how the two of them make such a good song combined...

But they sure as hell do.

Super Saturday Night Concert In Houston - TaylorPic: Getty

Nothing screams "iconic" quite like getting Britney Spears and Taylor Swift on the same song, and nothing screams "I'm not getting any work done today" quite like listening to this mash-up from AnDyWuMUSICLAND over-and-over again.

> You Want Even More Dope Mixes, Do Ya? Well, Head On Over To Our App And Turn It Up Loud!

From the shade to, erm, ever more shade - check out Taylor's original video for 'LWYMMD' now...

Taylor Swift - 'Look What You Made Me Do'

Official Music Video

04:15

Trending On Capital FM

Coldplay Hard Rock Stadium

WATCH: Coldplay Pays Tribute To Hurricane Victims With New Song That They Promise To Never Play Again
Demi Lovato

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Snapchat Accounts Ariana Kim K Rita Ora

80+ Of The Biggest Celebrities You Really NEED To Add On Snapchat Today

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Taylor Swift Music

See more Taylor Swift Music

Taylor Swift News

See more Taylor Swift News

Taylor Swift Dollar Bill LWYMMD

Taylor Swift's Dropped A Lawsuit Easter Egg In The 'LWYMMD' Vid & It Was Subtle AF

Taylor Swift Videos

See more Taylor Swift Videos

Taylor Swift tee Shirt Look What You Made Me Do

If Taylor Swift’s ‘LWYMMD’ Tee Is Anything To Go By, She’s Dropped 3 BIG Squad Members

Taylor Swift Pictures

See more Taylor Swift Pictures

2017 New Album Releases

The 34 Most Important Pop, EDM & RnB Albums Released In 2017