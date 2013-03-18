Beyonce Unveils New Song 'Bow Down/I Been On' Ahead Of New Album Announcement - Audio

The 'End Of Time' singer has given fans their first teaser for her brand new record.

Beyonce has unveiled a brand new song online to tease the upcoming announcement of her fifth studio album.

The 'Love On Top' singer is due to kick off a brand new world tour next month, and posted a teaser snippet called 'Bow Down/I Been On' on Sunday evening (17th March) to whet fan's appetites.

The newly posted song is fans' first taste of new music since her 2011 album '4', after she took much of 2012 off to start a family with husband Jay-Z, and is believed to feature two songs joined together as a teaser package for her new record.

"I took some time to live my life, but don't think I"m just his little wife," Beyonce sings during 'Bow Down/I Been On'.

Beyonce also posted some fresh artwork alongside the unveiling of the new song, which features the title 'Bow Down' in front of a shot of a teenaged Beyonce dressed up like a princess and surrounded by awards.

Check out the artwork Beyonce posted alongside her brand new song below (Credit: IAmBeyonce.com):

The 'Countdown' singer is set to kick off her 'The Mrs. Carter Show' world tour in Belgrade, Serbia next month (15th April), and has been sharing a number of rehearsal pictures over the past few weeks.

Beyonce is expected to announce details about her fifth studio album in the coming weeks, with collaborations expected from the likes of Justin Timberlake, Jay-Z and Lady Gaga.

Listen to Beyonce's newly unveiled song 'Bow Down/I Been On' below (Warning: contains explicit language):

