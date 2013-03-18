Beyonce Unveils New Song 'Bow Down/I Been On' Ahead Of New Album Announcement - Audio

18 March 2013, 08:29

The 'End Of Time' singer has given fans their first teaser for her brand new record.

Beyonce has unveiled a brand new song online to tease the upcoming announcement of her fifth studio album.

The 'Love On Top' singer is due to kick off a brand new world tour next month, and posted a teaser snippet called 'Bow Down/I Been On' on Sunday evening (17th March) to whet fan's appetites.

The newly posted song is fans' first taste of new music since her 2011 album '4', after she took much of 2012 off to start a family with husband Jay-Z, and is believed to feature two songs joined together as a teaser package for her new record.

"I took some time to live my life, but don't think I"m just his little wife," Beyonce sings during 'Bow Down/I Been On'.

Beyonce also posted some fresh artwork alongside the unveiling of the new song, which features the title 'Bow Down' in front of a shot of a teenaged Beyonce dressed up like a princess and surrounded by awards.

Check out the artwork Beyonce posted alongside her brand new song below (Credit: IAmBeyonce.com):

Beyonce's 'Bow Down' Artwork

The 'Countdown' singer is set to kick off her 'The Mrs. Carter Show' world tour in Belgrade, Serbia next month (15th April), and has been sharing a number of rehearsal pictures over the past few weeks.

Beyonce is expected to announce details about her fifth studio album in the coming weeks, with collaborations expected from the likes of Justin Timberlake, Jay-Z and Lady Gaga.

Listen to Beyonce's newly unveiled song 'Bow Down/I Been On' below (Warning: contains explicit language):

Check out some of Beyonce's best ever music videos below: [[ This video has been removed ]]

Trending On Capital FM

Siri

If Someone Tells You To Say 108 To Siri, Do Not Do It! Here's The Dangerous Reason Why...

Brooklyn and David Beckham suit up

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Beyonce Music

See more Beyonce Music

Beyonce News

See more Beyonce News

Beyonce Ebony Banks Facetime Call

Beyoncé Made A Surprise Facetime Call To A Terminally Ill Teen & Made Her Dream Come True
Beyonce and Ed Sheeran

That Ed Sheeran And Beyoncé Collab Might Be Happening And YES We Need It Now

Ed Sheeran

Beyonce baby gender

Has Beyonce Just Subtly Revealed The Gender Of Her Twins... By Her Choice Of Earrings?!

Beyonce Videos

See more Beyonce Videos

Beyonce Bump

Fans Think They Know What Beyoncé’s Planning To Call Her Twins Based On This Theory

Emma Watson Beyonce Instagram Comments

Beyoncé Fans Are Leaving Bee Emojis All Over Emma Watson's Instagram & Here's Why
Lady Gaga

Exciting! Lady Gaga’s Been Confirmed To Replace Beyoncé To Headline Coachella 2017

Lady Gaga

Beyonce Pictures

See more Beyonce Pictures

Beyonce pregnant with twins

Beyoncé Released More Unseen Pregnancy Photos Which Make Her Look Like An Actual Angel On Earth
Best Live Performances 2016

17 Of The Best LIVE Photos From 2016 Including Beyonce, Little Mix & Britney Spears
Highest Earning Women In Music Asset

Here's How Much The Highest Paid Women In Music Earn Every SECOND!