Are Beyoncé And Jay-Z About To Go On A Joint Tour? This Deleted Tour Page Hints So…

We're joining the ticket queue now.

Beyoncé rumours have been rife. Just this week a Bey fan page on Twitter alleged that the singer had registered names for six songs, suggesting that Bey could have an album on the way.

> 'Beyonce's "New Song 'Hold My Beer' Is Already The Bop Of 2018"

And now another fan page believes that Bey and her husband Jay-Z could be doing another joint tour together thanks to a mysterious Ticketmaster page… that has since been deleted.

Twitter fan page, @theyoncehub shared screengrabs of a joint page on the ticket site for Bey-Z which would suggest that the power couple could be doing another tour together.

A page for “Beyoncé & Jay Z” has appeared on Ticketmaster UK’s official website! pic.twitter.com/rSZyIrCcfZ — Yoncé Hub (@theyoncehub) February 21, 2018

Or, it could just be a page made when the couple had their first tour (On The Run) together back in 2014. Either way it's still exciting.

Interestingly, the mysterious page has been deleted…

So what could this actually mean?! We suspect that the Carters are going to be bringing their fans some huge surprises this year. Hands down.

The power couple were forced to fight for their marriage after Jay-Z cheated on his wife. The music mogul opened up about the struggle to save their marriage...