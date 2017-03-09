Fans Think They Know What Beyoncé’s Planning To Call Her Twins Based On This Theory

9 March 2017, 11:15

Beyonce Bump

Is Bey giving us secret hints?!

As if the thought of Beyoncé bringing two more little people into the world wasn’t exciting enough, we’re already waiting with bated breath to see what unusual names she comes up with for her new twins… but some fans think they might already know.

WATCH: Beyoncé's GRAMMYs Performance With Isolated Vocals Is So Good It Actually Hurts

Yep, according to some of the #BeyHive, she’s been sending signals all along through her clothing, just like she apparently did when she was pregnant with Blue Ivy.

According to some of her fans, Bey wore a lot more blue clothing before naming her first child Blue Ivy… and during this pregnancy she’s been rocking a lot of green hues and the odd red number.

The speculation is rife that she might go along the lines of ‘Jade’ or ‘Emerald’ or possibly even ‘Ruby’:

Beyoncé and Jay Z have stayed tight lipped about any potential names, but we’re looking forward to finding out what they’ve come up with for the Carter twins this time round.

Beyoncé Released More Unseen Pregnancy Photos Which Make Her Look Like An Actual Angel On Earth

WATCH: Beyonce's Grammys Performance With ONLY Her Vocals

03:41

