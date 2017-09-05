Here’s How Beyoncé’s Friends & Family Celebrated Her 36th Birthday & It Was Fabulous

Everyone from Jay Z to Michelle Obama got involved to say Happy Birthday!

We spend about 92.6% of every day imagining we’re Beyoncé anyway, but after seeing her epic birthday greetings, we reckon we just want her life.

It was Queen Bey’s 36th birthday yesterday, and everyone from Michelle Obama to her mother in law, Gloria Carter, got involved with recreating her iconic ‘Formation’ pose for a special birthday post on her website.

Of course her Destiny's Child bandmates were involved:

Her family members didn't want to be left out - her mum, Blue Ivy and her mother in law also recreated the iconic pose:

And her friends, tennis ace Serena Williams and even the former FLOTUS herself, Michelle Obama, had their own pics done:

As well as the INCREDIBLE recreation of her iconic look, Bey also got surprised by her husband, Jay Z, when he got the whole crowd to serenade her and sing Happy Birthday wile headlining the Made In America festival last night.

Jay Z led the crowd in a Happy Birthday sing-a-long for @Beyonce @miafest. #MadeInAmerica #HappyBirthdayBeyonce #Beyonce #JaYZ A post shared by Music Choice (@musicchoice) onSep 3, 2017 at 8:05pm PDT

Not to be extra, but if we don’t get the equivalent of this at our next birthday we are going to KICK OFF. Happy birthday, Bey, you total legend!