Video: Blue Ivy’s Reaction To Beyoncé & Jay Z’s Raunchy Tour Footage Is EVERYTHING

This proves even Bey Z can be embarrassing parents.

If your parents were Beyoncé and Jay Z, you could imagine that you’d never feel embarrassed by them, right? WRONG. If you’re Blue Ivy, that is.

The first daughter of Bey Z served the most HILARIOUS lewks as she supported her mum and dad by watching their On The Run II Tour, when a particularly raunchy montage of her parents hit the big screens.

Watching Blue’s face go through ALL the emotions before she literally ducks down to avoid watching her parents cringe her out is probably the funniest Blue Ivy video we’ve ever seen.

Never change, Blue.

