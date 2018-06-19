Ariana Grande Clapped Back At Troll Who Calls Her "Dumb" For Naming Song 'Pete'

19 June 2018, 11:45

Ariana Grande 'So Pete It Is' Tweet

After Ariana Grande penned a song on her upcoming album, 'Sweetener', after her man, Pete Davidson, one fan wasn't here for it... But Ari put her in her place.

We've waited so long for Ariana Grande's album, 'Sweetener', and now it's set for release in August this year. Having teased the artwork, the release date and pretty much everything in between, Ari finally told us a few of the tunes on the album.

After she announced she had named a song after her fiancé, Pete Davidson, our hearts skipped a beat. It's a shame the same couldn't be said for some of her fans.

> Ariana Grande Just Hinted That She And Pete Davidson Have Already Moved In Together

Ariana Grande 2018 iHeartRadio Wango Tango By AT&TPic: Getty

One fan indirectly referred to Ariana Grande, saying she was "dumb" for calling a song 'Pete' on her album, but the 'No Tears Left To Cry' found the post and wrote "i been the f*** thru it and life's too short to be cryptic n shit about something as beautiful as this love I'm in."

She then asserted her reason to name the tune 'Pete'... And even put it in her classic upside down writing.

DON'T. MESS. WITH. OUR. GIRL. 'KAY?

