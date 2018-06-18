Ariana Grande Just Hinted That She And Pete Davidson Have Already Moved In Together

18 June 2018, 10:33

Ariana Grande Pete Davidson Living Together

Ariana Grande's relationship with Pete Davidson has been a whirlwind of romance, and if her Instagram's anything to go by, they've just taken the next big step.

It only seems like yesterday that we found out that Ariana Grande was dating 'SNL' comic, Pete Davidson. Now, they're engaged and apparently moving in together, if her Instagram is anything to go by.

Almost a week after the pair seemingly got engaged, the 'No Tears Left To Cry' singer shared a picture to her Instagram Story, which hinted that they pair had moved in together.

> Someone Actually Made A Calender Charting The Whole Of Ariana Grande And Pete Davidson's Relationship

Using a photo of SpongeBob SquarePants (obviously), Ari captioned the picture, saying "Us in our new apartment with no furniture, 1 speaker and Red Vines."

Ariana Grande SpongeBob Instagram StoryPic: Instagram

After this, the 24-year-old singer also posted a photo of the 'Saturday Night Live' comedian standing in front of an apartment complex.

We'll keep checking our post for the housewarming party invitation, guys.

> Grab Our App, And Get The Latest On The Romance Of The Century!

Ariana Grande Music

See more Ariana Grande Music

Ariana Grande News

See more Ariana Grande News

Ariana Grande Pete Davidson Interlude

Ariana Grande Has Revealed A Song On Her New Album Is Titled 'Pete'

Ariana Grande Videos

See more Ariana Grande Videos

Pete Davidson Ariana Grande Relationship Timeline

Someone Actually Made A Calender Charting The Whole Of Ariana Grande And Pete Davidson's Relationship

Ariana Grande Pictures

See more Ariana Grande Pictures

Best Live Performances 2016

17 Of The Best LIVE Photos From 2016 Including Beyonce, Little Mix & Britney Spears