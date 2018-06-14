Someone Actually Made A Calender Charting The Whole Of Ariana Grande And Pete Davidson's Relationship

Someone out there has broken Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson's relationship turned engagement all the way down in this wall calendar, which details it from start to finish!

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson have raised everyone's eyebrows by embarking on a whirlwind romance recently, which has seen them get engaged in under a month of starting their relationship (and breaking it off with their former partners!)

Ariana Grande Relationship History: From Ex-Boyfriends Big Sean And Mac Miller, To Pete Davidson Engagement

It seems like not a day goes by without their relationship stepping up to the next level and it's pretty tricky to stay up to date on their latest romantic displays. But fear not - one very extra fan has compiled a calendar which details every step of their relationship...

Picture: Instagram

Can we just take a moment to appreciate the detail in this thing? They've included everything from their first meeting on Saturday Night Live, to the dates they got their respective tats and even the day Ari's wedding ring was made.

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) onJun 9, 2018 at 10:32am PDT

Although Ari only announced her split from boyfriend of two years, Mac Miller, a month ago - her social media is already flooded with videos and pictures of her and new boo, comedian and actor Pete, with news of their engagement breaking earlier this week.

Whoever made this chart, we seriously hope they continue, for all our sakes!

Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Ariana Grande News