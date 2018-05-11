Ariana Grande Speaks Out For The First Time After Mac Miller Split

11 May 2018, 10:37

Ariana Grande & Mac Miller

The pair had been dating for around two years before their recent surprise break up.

From making music together to making us smile with their cute AF social media posts, Ariana Grande and Mac Miller appeared to be absolute #CoupleGoals before their break up recently.

After the news emerged, the pair had remained silent on the split, but now Ariana has opened up for the first time via Instagram Stories.

> Ariana Surprised Her Biggest Fans But What You Didn't See On Camera Will Melt Your Heart

Alongside a picture of herself with her arm around Mac, Ariana spoke about unconditional love and how proud she is of her ex boyfriend.

She wrote, 'This is one of my best friends in the whole world and favourite people on the planet malcolm mccormick. I respect and adore him endlessly and am grateful to have him in my life in any form, at all times regardless of how our relationship changes or what the universe holds for each of us!'

Ariana added, 'Unconditional love is not selfish. It is wanting the best for that person even if at the moment it's not you. I can't wait to know and support you forever and I'm so proud of you!!'

Fans took to Instagram to share just how upset they were following the sudden split and Ariana's touching message...

Mac Miller's last post about Ariana came as recently as 20th April when he wrote, 'very proud of this girl right here. Welcome back. We missed you. One of a kind.' about her single 'No Tears Left To Cry'...

> Download Our Fancy New App For All The Latest Ariana News!

Ariana Grande Music

See more Ariana Grande Music

Ariana Grande News

See more Ariana Grande News

Ariana Grande and Mac Miller Relationship Asset

Ariana Grande And Mac Miller Have Reportedly Split Up

Ariana Grande Videos

See more Ariana Grande Videos

Ariana Grande On Fallon

Ariana Surprised Her Biggest Fans But What You Didn't See On Camera Will Melt Your Heart

Ariana Grande Pictures

See more Ariana Grande Pictures

Best Live Performances 2016

17 Of The Best LIVE Photos From 2016 Including Beyonce, Little Mix & Britney Spears