Ariana Grande Speaks Out For The First Time After Mac Miller Split

The pair had been dating for around two years before their recent surprise break up.

From making music together to making us smile with their cute AF social media posts, Ariana Grande and Mac Miller appeared to be absolute #CoupleGoals before their break up recently.

After the news emerged, the pair had remained silent on the split, but now Ariana has opened up for the first time via Instagram Stories.

Alongside a picture of herself with her arm around Mac, Ariana spoke about unconditional love and how proud she is of her ex boyfriend.

Ariana message on her instagram story confirmed that @ArianaGrande & @MacMiller are not together anymore pic.twitter.com/hY0ddkgBDQ — Ariana (@lefttocryarigb) May 11, 2018

She wrote, 'This is one of my best friends in the whole world and favourite people on the planet malcolm mccormick. I respect and adore him endlessly and am grateful to have him in my life in any form, at all times regardless of how our relationship changes or what the universe holds for each of us!'

Ariana added, 'Unconditional love is not selfish. It is wanting the best for that person even if at the moment it's not you. I can't wait to know and support you forever and I'm so proud of you!!'

Fans took to Instagram to share just how upset they were following the sudden split and Ariana's touching message...

ariana grandes instagram story made me cry fr — Viridiana (@viridiana_ssl) May 11, 2018

Brb just crying for the rest of my life bc my favs broke up @ArianaGrande IG story was so special tho xoxo — SPICY CACTUS (@princessMiko93) May 11, 2018

ariana confirmed her breakup with mac on ig story I’m sad maciana is over but im glad they still remain best of friends honestly and they would always be there for each other — sof (@raindropvisuals) May 11, 2018

Mac Miller's last post about Ariana came as recently as 20th April when he wrote, 'very proud of this girl right here. Welcome back. We missed you. One of a kind.' about her single 'No Tears Left To Cry'...

very proud of this girl right here



Welcome back. We missed you.



One of a kind. https://t.co/aUJC9UL9fb — Mac (@MacMiller) April 20, 2018

