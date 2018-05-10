Ariana Grande And Mac Miller Have Reportedly Split Up

Even though the pair have apparently called it quits, they're said to still be good friends.

According to reports, Ariana Grande has ended her relationship with her boyfriend, Mac Miller, after she publicly announced that they pair were dating in September 2016.

It's been said that they decided to end it, after both of their schedules became too busy, but sources have told the press that Ariana and Mac Miller are still friends.

Recently, Mac Miller has supported Ariana with her work, including singing alongside her at her One Love Manchester concert, as well as expressing his admiration for 'No Tears Left To Cry', writing "Very proud of this girl right here.

"Welcome back. We missed you. One of a kind," continued Mac, as he shared Ariana's single from her upcoming 'Sweetener' album.

While the pair were last spotted together at Madonna's 2018 Oscars after-party, we're pleased the pair are still good friends.

