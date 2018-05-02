Ariana Surprised Her Biggest Fans But What You Didn't See On Camera Will Melt Your Heart

Just when you thought you couldn't love Ari anymore, she went and did THIS...

We wanted - nay, needed more Ariana Grande goodness in our lives, and Jimmy Fallon came through by getting the 'Side to Side' singer to take over his talk show.

During her stay on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', Ari debuted her new single on TV 'No Tears Left To Cry', as well as performing in sketches.

But there was one moment where Ariana surprised her biggest (and littlest) fans by jumping on them while they were in a recording studio, and giving them a big ol' cuddle.

One writer and producer on the show shared a story from behind-the-scenes during this video, saying At one point, our director said "We have enough material, we can wrap," and Ariana insisted that all the fans who came get a surprise, so we kept filming for another 45 minutes."

He went on to praise Ariana for taking time out of her hectic schedule to chat to each fan about their lives and careers and so on.

We filmed this Fan Surprise video with Ariana last night. At one point, our director said "We have enough material, we can wrap," and Ariana insisted that all the fans who came get a surprise, so we kept filming for another 45 minutes. She's the best. #ArianaOnFallon — Mike DiCenzo (@mikedicenzo) May 2, 2018

What you did not see is that after each surprise, Ariana stayed and chatted with each fan for several minutes, asking about their lives, careers, etc. @ArianaGrande is truly one of the good ones. #ArianaOnFallon — Mike DiCenzo (@mikedicenzo) May 2, 2018

Reason #94,922,194 why we love Ariana.

