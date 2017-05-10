WATCH: Anne-Marie And Ed Sheeran Cover 'Ciao Adios' And Transform It Into An Acoustic Masterpiece

10 May 2017, 12:19

Anne-Marie and Ed Sheeran - Ciao Adios [Acoustic]

Just when you thought these two touring together couldn't get any better, THIS happens.

One sang 'Shape of You'. The other sang 'Alarm'. So when you get two musical geniuses together, in the same room, singing the same song, chances are it's going to be one of the best covers ever.

Having finished touring with Ed Sheeran on his European 'Divide Tour', the 26-year old singer uploaded a little session the duo recorded before they hit the stage.

> Anne-Marie’s Making Her Summertime Ball Debut – & She’s Told Us What She Wants On Her Rider!

Anne-Marie & Ed Sheeran - Ciao Adios [Acoustic]

03:28

With Ed on the guitar, the 'Rockabye' singer performs a chilled, dreamy rendition of her Vodafone Big Top 40's top five 'Ciao Adios' and (needless to say) we've found what we'll be listening to on repeat for some time.

This is just a perfect cover between two friends, who - when they're not recording incredible music together - are just uploading ridiculously hilarious snaps of one and other. Don't believe us? Scroll down just a little bit.

There you go.

If you can't get enough of this, like us, you'll be pleased to know that Anne-Marie's next single is set to be a collaboration with the 'Castle on the Hill' songwriter. Speaking of the upcoming song, Anne-Marie said "It's obviously just a good song because he is involved in it.

"When I went to do this song with him, that's when I just truly saw the genius." Ciao Adios... We're done.

Anne-Marie And Ed Sheeran 'Ciao Adios' [Acoustic]Pic: YouTube

> Download Our App, And Keep Up-To-Date On All Of The Latest #CapitalSTB News

You May Also Like...

WATCH: Anne-Marie Wants A Horse On Her #CapitalSTB Rider??

02:20

Trending On Capital FM

Harry Styles

WATCH: Harry Styles Surprised Fans By Performing A Vintage 1D Song Solo For The First Time Ever
POTW 8th may Stormzy and Adele

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Gaz Beadle

Gaz Beadle Angers Geordie Shore Cast After Failing To Turn Up For Filming & Tweeting These Pics

James Arthur - 'Can I Be Him' Music Video

James Arthur - 'Can I Be Him'

Capital Summertime Ball Line-Up Asset

#CapitalSTB 2017 Line-Up - Niall Horan, Little Mix, Maroon 5 & MORE Are Coming To The Ball!

Summertime Ball

Visit the site
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 11
    Ciao Adios artwork
    Ciao Adios
    Anne-Marie
    itunes
  2. 12
    Shape Of You (Remix) artwork
    Shape Of You (Remix)
    Ed Sheeran feat. Stormzy
    itunes
  3. 13
    No More Sad Songs artwork
    No More Sad Songs
    Little Mix feat. Machine Gun Kelly
    itunes
  4. 14
    The Cure artwork
    The Cure
    Lady Gaga
    itunes
  5. 15
    That's What I Like artwork
    That's What I Like
    Bruno Mars
    itunes
  6. 16
    Solo Dance artwork
    Solo Dance
    Martin Jensen
    itunes
  7. 17
    Something Just Like This artwork
    Something Just Like This
    The Chainsmokers & Coldplay
    itunes
  8. 18
    Attention artwork
    Attention
    Charlie Puth
    itunes
  9. 19
    It Ain't Me artwork
    It Ain't Me
    Kygo feat. Selena Gomez
    itunes
  10. 20
    Human (Rudimental Remix) artwork
    Human (Rudimental Remix)
    Rag N Bone Man
    itunes
  11. 21
    Issues artwork
    Issues
    Julia Michaels
    itunes
  12. 22
    Stay artwork
    Stay
    Zedd feat. Alessia Cara
    itunes
  13. 23
    Bon Appetit artwork
    Bon Appetit
    Katy Perry feat. Migos
    itunes
  14. 24
    No Promises artwork
    No Promises
    Cheat Codes feat. Demi Lovato
    itunes
  15. 25
    Passionfruit artwork
    Passionfruit
    Drake
    itunes
  16. 26
    First Time artwork
    First Time
    Kygo feat Ellie Goulding
    itunes
  17. 27
    Unforgettable artwork
    Unforgettable
    French Montana feat. Swae Lee
    itunes
  18. 28
    Perfect artwork
    Perfect
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  19. 29
    Chained To The Rhythm artwork
    Chained To The Rhythm
    Katy Perry feat. Skip Marley
    itunes
  20. 30
    Castle On The Hill (Country Club Martini Crew Remix) artwork
    Castle On The Hill (Country Club Martini Crew Remix)
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  21. 31
    Still Got Time artwork
    Still Got Time
    ZAYN feat. PartyNextDoor
    itunes
  22. 32
    Green Light artwork
    Green Light
    Lorde
    itunes
  23. 33
    Middle Of The Night
    The Vamps & Martin Jensen
    itunes
  24. 34
    Did You See artwork
    Did You See
    J Hus
    itunes
  25. 35
    You Don't Know Me artwork
    You Don't Know Me
    Jax Jones feat. Raye
    itunes
  26. 36
    Slide artwork
    Slide
    Calvin Harris feat. Frank Ocean & Migos
    itunes
  27. 37
    Call On Me (Ryan Riback Remix) artwork
    Call On Me (Ryan Riback Remix)
    Starley
    itunes
  28. 38
    Touch artwork
    Touch
    Little Mix
    itunes
  29. 39
    I Feel It Coming artwork
    I Feel It Coming
    The Weeknd feat. Daft Punk
    itunes
  30. 40
    Hard Times
    Paramore
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site