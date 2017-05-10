Anne-Marie’s Making Her Summertime Ball Debut – & She’s Told Us What She Wants On Her Rider!

10 May 2017, 07:29

Anne-Marie

She’s been one of the biggest breakout stars of the past year… and she’s bringing THAT voice to the Ball!

Anne-Marie has been one of the past year’s biggest rising stars, recently racking up her first number one with Clean Bandit on ‘Rockabye’ and she’s bringing her world-class voice to the #CapitalSTB stage!

#CapitalSTB 2017 Line-Up - Little Mix, Sean Paul, Maroon 5 & MORE Are Coming To The Ball!

We’ve had ‘Ciao Adios’ stuck in our heads for weeks, and you just know it’s going to sound UNREAL in front of 80,000 of you at Wembley Stadium!

WATCH: Anne-Marie Wants A Horse On Her #CapitalSTB Rider??

02:20

And, obviously, we need to make sure out Ballers are well looked after backstage… so what can Roman Kemp get Anne-Marie? She requested, “A toaster, peanut butter, bread, kettle and Philadelphia!” Well, we reckon that will be pretty easy to sort!

So make sure you’re at Wembley Stadium on 10th June! Tickets go on sale Thursday (May 11th) at 8am – they always sell out fast, so you’ll have to get in there quick!

Keep it Capital Breakfast tomorrow morning from 7am for everything to do with the UK’s BIGGEST Summer party, get downloading the app if you haven’t already – the #CapitalSTB is going to get EVEN bigger!

An A-Z Of The Things That You Absolutely Cannot Forget To Bring To Capital's Summertime Ball

Anne-Marie - 'Ciao Adios'

03:29

