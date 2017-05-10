Anne-Marie’s Making Her Summertime Ball Debut – & She’s Told Us What She Wants On Her Rider!

She’s been one of the biggest breakout stars of the past year… and she’s bringing THAT voice to the Ball!

Anne-Marie has been one of the past year’s biggest rising stars, recently racking up her first number one with Clean Bandit on ‘Rockabye’ and she’s bringing her world-class voice to the #CapitalSTB stage!

We’ve had ‘Ciao Adios’ stuck in our heads for weeks, and you just know it’s going to sound UNREAL in front of 80,000 of you at Wembley Stadium!

WATCH: Anne-Marie Wants A Horse On Her #CapitalSTB Rider?? 02:20

And, obviously, we need to make sure out Ballers are well looked after backstage… so what can Roman Kemp get Anne-Marie? She requested, “A toaster, peanut butter, bread, kettle and Philadelphia!” Well, we reckon that will be pretty easy to sort!

