Fans Defend Megan McKenna After She's Slammed For Comparing Herself To Adele On Live TV

In recent times, Megan McKenna has managed to transform herself from TOWIE cast member to rising country music star, but in an interview with Good Morning Britain recently, some Adele fans took issue with the Essex lady seemingly comparing herself to the 'Hello' star.

As you can see above, Megan was discussing her Essex accent and claimed that, like Adele, she wasn't posh posh posh.

Adele fans quickly took to Twitter to share their shock at Megan's quote...

Dont actually mind you on towie but comparing yourself to adele tho, I mean really — Natasha Lord (@tashbellkatie) October 18, 2017

Megan McKenna has seriously just not compared herself to Adele surly ???? #GMB — Hannah Woolley (@81HannahWoolley) October 18, 2017

But Megan's fans have quickly come out to defend their girl and set the record straight about exactly what she meant by her comparison...

Have the people giving @Megan_Mckenna_ a hard time not heard Adele speak before, she was comparing their accents not singing abilities !!! — Lauren Gilmore (@Laur_Gil) October 18, 2017

#gmb I don't think @Megan_Mckenna_ was comparing her self to Adele she was just describing a pronounced accent — kirsty jones (@KirstyjonesKj) October 18, 2017

@Megan_Mckenna_ was clearly not comparing herself to Adele she was just giving an example ppl can be so nasty!And she is a rele good singer! — Lauren sutton (@ButtonsLauren) October 18, 2017

People need a life. @Megan_Mckenna_ didn't say she's like @Adele she just used her as an example. Huge difference. — Rachael Williams (@Rachwill92) October 18, 2017

@Megan_Mckenna_ lol at people thinking she was comparing herself to Adele she was using her as a blooming example to say it's ok to be u!! — dawn (@drosebuchanan) October 18, 2017

It's pretty clear that Megan was simply comparing her accent with Adele's and wasn't actually claiming to be a world-famous, award-winning, multi-platinum selling singing sensation like her fellow Brit.

So we can all chill out guys.

