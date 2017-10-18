Fans Defend Megan McKenna After She's Slammed For Comparing Herself To Adele On Live TV

18 October 2017, 16:43

Hello to some brutal comments!

In recent times, Megan McKenna has managed to transform herself from TOWIE cast member to rising country music star, but in an interview with Good Morning Britain recently, some Adele fans took issue with the Essex lady seemingly comparing herself to the 'Hello' star.

As you can see above, Megan was discussing her Essex accent and claimed that, like Adele, she wasn't posh posh posh.

Adele fans quickly took to Twitter to share their shock at Megan's quote...

But Megan's fans have quickly come out to defend their girl and set the record straight about exactly what she meant by her comparison...

It's pretty clear that Megan was simply comparing her accent with Adele's and wasn't actually claiming to be a world-famous, award-winning, multi-platinum selling singing sensation like her fellow Brit.

So we can all chill out guys.

Whilst you're here, remind yourself of the time Adele was chased by a bat live on stage...

