12 Times Adele Was TOTALLY Herself And Didn't Give A Flying You-Know-What

14 March 2017, 14:46
She's sassy, she's talented - and Adele does NOT care what anyone thinks about her.
After what's felt like the LONGEST wait ever, it looks like we'll finally get new music from Adele sometime soon as the UK star has given an all-important update to fans on her brand new album '25'.
So with Adele set to return to the airwaves it's time to look back on everyone we LOVE about Ms. Adkins. Yes, she has one of the greatest voices in modern music, but she's also real, honest and COMPLETELY hilarious.
Check out ten times Adele pretty much became our spirit animal and gave zero bother about what anyone said...
While performing in Adelaide, the 'Hello' singer was suffering a few technical difficulties, so she had to halt her performance. To fill the time, Adele asked "Shall I try and tell some jokes?
"Shall I tell you my filthy joke despite all the children here? What do you call a blonde standing on her head? A brunette with bad breath."
We'll, erm, just brush over that, shall we?!
The piano mics fell on to the piano strings, that's what the guitar sound was. It made it sound out of tune. Shit happens. X— Adele (@Adele) February 16, 2016
Because of it though... I'm treating myself to an in n out. So maybe it was worth it.— Adele (@Adele) February 16, 2016
Fans started tweeting about the news and expressing confusion about why she’d allow it, leading to a spokesman for the star clearly announced: “Adele has not given permission for erimusicto be see for any political campaigning.”
Sadly it looks like Donald is STILL using Adele’s music - so we’re just waiting for the star to fire another shot his way! Look out, Trump!
Picture: Twitter
