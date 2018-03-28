5 Seconds Of Summer - 'Want You Back'

28 March 2018, 11:11

We've NEEDED them back in our lives for a while now and they've answered our call.

Psst guess what... it has been TWO LONG YEARS since we last had some new music from 5SOS. Yup, 'Girls Talk Boys' a.k.a that song from the Ghostbusters reboot was all the way back in 2016!

But you know what, they gone back to writing songs with that signature punk-rock sound that made us fall in love with them in the first place.

Of course as soon as the video dropped it was trending worldwide on Twitter with fans losing ALL chill.

Let's have a look at the last time 5SOS dropped a video should we?

5sos Global awards

5SOS Global Awards

5 Seconds Of Summer Revealed They Were Late To The Global Awards Because Of Calum's Pants

