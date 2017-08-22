Fans Defend 5SOS’ Luke Hemmings After His Ex-Girlfriend Lays Into Him On Instagram

22 August 2017, 10:32

Arzaylea Luke Hemmings

Luke’s ex, Arzaylea, went on a rant about the 5 Seconds of Summer star.

Breaking up is never easy, but at least most people’s break ups don’t get aired in front of millions of fans, unlike Luke Hemmings & his ex, Arzaylea, after she went on a tirade against the 5SOS star on Instagram.

Jay-Z Has FINALLY Broken His Silence On That Epic Elevator Fight With Bey's Sis Solange

The couple parted ways around May, and fans have rallied round Luke after Arzaylea claimed this weekend that he had cheated on her, used drugs and accused the band of being racist and homophobic.

Commenting on a picture Luke had posted of himself with the caption “2fast4u”, Arzaylea replied, “Yeah you always did finish fast. Is that why he was still f***ing me the NIGHT before he went out with another girl? Y'all need to realize none of these guys are perfect. I'm over being the one in trouble lmao.

“'The racism, judgment, and homophobia that happens in that group. It's disgusting. We’re gunna talk about the escorts. The [drugs]. The cheating on ME. The lies. Everything that led up to me leaving YOU.

“IM TIRED OF EVERYONE THINKING THIS IS FOR ATTENTION BECAUSE DEAD A** IVE BEEN HOLDIN IN MY PAIN FOR A YEAR. I MADE A MISTAKE BUT HE MADE A MILLION.”

Fans were quick to defend Luke amid claims that the couple ha actually split because Arzaylea had been the one who had cheated on him with musician Blackbear.

Yikes, this all sounds like it got a little messy! 

> Get On Our App To Keep Up With The Latest Celeb Gossip, As It Happens! 

5 Seconds Of Summer - 'Don't Stop' (Live At The Jingle Bell Ball)

5 Seconds Of Summer - 'Don't Stop' (Live At The Jingle Bell Ball)

03:14

Trending On Capital FM

Swish Swish Katy Perry Music Video

WATCH: 'Stranger Things' & 'Game Of Thrones' Join Forces In Katy Perry's 'Swish Swish' Video

Katy Perry

Selena Gomez cuddles The Weeknd whilst he plays vi

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Snapchat Accounts Ariana Kim K Rita Ora

80+ Of The Biggest Celebrities You Really NEED To Add On Snapchat Today

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

5 Seconds Of Summer Music

See more 5 Seconds Of Summer Music

5 Seconds Of Summer News

See more 5 Seconds Of Summer News

5SOS React To One Direction

WATCH: 5SOS Reacted To Solo One Direction Work And Their Faces Are PURE GIF Worthy

5 Seconds Of Summer Videos

See more 5 Seconds Of Summer Videos

5 Seconds of Summer 2014 American Music Awards

We Promise That This Video Of 5SOS Messaging A Terminally Ill Fan Will Give You All The Feels!

5 Seconds Of Summer Pictures

See more 5 Seconds Of Summer Pictures

Best Fans 2017 Winners

Capital's Best Fans 2017: Top 10