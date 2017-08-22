Fans Defend 5SOS’ Luke Hemmings After His Ex-Girlfriend Lays Into Him On Instagram

Luke’s ex, Arzaylea, went on a rant about the 5 Seconds of Summer star.

Breaking up is never easy, but at least most people’s break ups don’t get aired in front of millions of fans, unlike Luke Hemmings & his ex, Arzaylea, after she went on a tirade against the 5SOS star on Instagram.

The couple parted ways around May, and fans have rallied round Luke after Arzaylea claimed this weekend that he had cheated on her, used drugs and accused the band of being racist and homophobic.

Commenting on a picture Luke had posted of himself with the caption “2fast4u”, Arzaylea replied, “Yeah you always did finish fast. Is that why he was still f***ing me the NIGHT before he went out with another girl? Y'all need to realize none of these guys are perfect. I'm over being the one in trouble lmao.

“'The racism, judgment, and homophobia that happens in that group. It's disgusting. We’re gunna talk about the escorts. The [drugs]. The cheating on ME. The lies. Everything that led up to me leaving YOU.

“IM TIRED OF EVERYONE THINKING THIS IS FOR ATTENTION BECAUSE DEAD A** IVE BEEN HOLDIN IN MY PAIN FOR A YEAR. I MADE A MISTAKE BUT HE MADE A MILLION.”

Fans were quick to defend Luke amid claims that the couple ha actually split because Arzaylea had been the one who had cheated on him with musician Blackbear.

if anyone on my timeline starts unstanning 5sos because arzaylea is exposing luke im done with this fandom i swear — angelina (@guitargIows) August 20, 2017

luke when he see's arzaylea's comments on his instagram post pic.twitter.com/Arr88k5A4Q — maddieeee (@slflmaddie) August 20, 2017

me: i hate drama

arzaylea: *comments luke's pic on ig*

me: pic.twitter.com/6VRGT7gEhG — ‏ً (@lukzquiff) August 20, 2017

@Luke5SOS, were always going to believe you Luke, don't listen to arzaylea, she just wants attention. We love you Luke! #weloveyouluke — kitten clifford (@bobdablowfish) August 20, 2017

can arzaylea just stop she really ain't helping herself never mind luke — hannah x (@hannahwrighttx_) August 20, 2017

so did arzaylea cheat on luke first or was it the other way round pic.twitter.com/zYlihXKlez — ️️n (@floralvinyl) August 20, 2017

luke : "2fast4u"



arzaylea : "yea you did always finish fast"



me :



#lukehemmingsisoverparty pic.twitter.com/OY0G1a5BoQ — tavia (@localxoctavia) August 20, 2017

#Lukehemmingsisoverparty me when I hear ''luke'', ''arzaylea'' and ''drama'' in the same sentence pic.twitter.com/nfTmp1RfIR — saturn (@moodofcalum) August 20, 2017

ARZAYLEA AND LUKE BEEFING ON SOCIAL MEDIA?! GOTTA GO BE NOSY pic.twitter.com/qQ0XQkIBpQ — Daysha (@daysiesglory) August 20, 2017

She should handle this privately, and if she wants everyone to know about it she should make a video with Luke releasing all the negativity. — Julianna Dolan (@JuliannaHemming) August 22, 2017

Can you believe Arzaylea has the audacity to accuse Luke of cheating when she did too — × molly × (@xmollyyx) August 22, 2017

when luke hemmings and arzaylea drama has been gone for 4 months and then comes back so quickly pic.twitter.com/fgVy00OM2q — calum hood (@calum_hood222) August 22, 2017

Yikes, this all sounds like it got a little messy!