Jay-Z Has FINALLY Broken His Silence On That Epic Elevator Fight With Bey's Sis Solange

21 August 2017, 15:12

Jay-Z

Only taken him three years...

He claims that he’s only ever had one argument with sister in law, Solange Knowles and sadly for Jay-Z, it was caught on CCTV and then released to the press. 

The 47 year old rapper was seen rowing with Beyonce’s sister in a lift after the Met Gala back in 2014 and since then, it’s thought that that argument was the catalyst behind the albums from Solange ‘A Seat At The Table’, Beyonce’s ‘Lemonade’ and Jay-Z’s ‘4:44’. 

> Beyonce's Sister Solange Knowles 'Attacks' Jay-Z In Elevator In Supposed Leaked Footage

Talking about the incident for the first time, the rapper revealed that he and his sister-in-law have “always had a great relationship. I fought my brothers and argued with my brothers my whole life. It just so happens, who we are, these things go into a different space, but it ain’t nothing”. 

He spoke with Rap Radar before he took to the V Festival stage and revealed that the pair are “cool. She’s like my sister. I will protect her. That’s my sister. Not my sister-in-law. My sister”. 

> FYI, we've got an app that let's you CONTROL the radio...sounds nuts right? Download it & see for yourself 

When asked about the albums that came from that elevator argument, Jay-Z commented that he reckons they “went into that elevator great artists. That don’t surprise me”. 

Seems like everything has been forgotten and hey, who doesn’t argue with their siblings?

Whilst Jay-Z was rocking out onstage at V Festival, Anne-Marie & Roman pulled the perfect prank on festival goers.

Anne-Marie & Roman Kemp Prank V Fest As Fake Security Guards!

02:50

Trending On Capital FM

Niall Hora Summertime Ball 2017

WIN A Meet & Greet With Niall Horan & Drop In On His Pre-Show Soundcheck!

Selena Gomez cuddles The Weeknd whilst he plays vi

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Snapchat Accounts Ariana Kim K Rita Ora

80+ Of The Biggest Celebrities You Really NEED To Add On Snapchat Today

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Jay-Z Music

See more Jay-Z Music

Jay-Z News

See more Jay-Z News

Jay Z Pink V Festival Asset

WATCH: Pink Is NOT Happy About Her Husband Being More Excited To See Jay Z At V Festival Than Her!

Pink

Jay-Z Videos

See more Jay-Z Videos

Jay Z

JAY-Z's Recreated An Episode Of Friends For New 'Moonlight' Music Video & The Result Is Brilliant

Jay-Z Pictures

See more Jay-Z Pictures

Beyonce and Jay Z On The Run LA

13 Things To Expect When Jay Z and Beyonce Release Their Rumoured Joint Album

Beyoncé