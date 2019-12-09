Exclusive

I’m A Celeb’s Roman Kemp Announces Return To Capital Breakfast After Joking He’s A ‘Castaway’

Roman Kemp finished in third place in I’m A Celeb.

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! 2019 has finally come to an end and we couldn't be prouder that Capital's very own Roman Kemp finished in third place.

Our boy made it all the way to the final, along with Jacqueline Jossa and Andy Whyment and is now set to make his return to Capital Breakfast on Thursday 12 December from 6am!

Upon leaving the jungle, the 26-year-old TV star shared a message with fans to show his love for all the votes he received.

Beginning the clip, he joked: "Hey guys, it's Tom Hanks from Castaway," referring to his new jungle beard.

Roman Kemp's parents praised their son for getting to the final. Picture: Twitter

He continued: "I just wanna say thank you so much for voting for me whilst I've been in the jungle and keeping me in there, [I] couldn't believe it.

"Everyone's been talking to me about the support that everyone's shown, I've seen a bit of it, I can't see you all."

As we've all missed waking up with Ro, he announced his comeback to his Breakfast show, saying: "I'll be back Thursday morning because the show never stops. I really can't wait."

Describing his jungle experience, he went on to sum it up in three words: "Intriguing, wonderful and disgusting."

As much as we're proud of him for making it to the I'm A Celeb final, we missed him during the 2019 Jingle Bell Ball!

He added: "Gutted that I missed the jingle bell ball, I hope it was every moment I wished it could've been."

It wasn't the same without him but the show must go on - and it did!

Catch up with all the red carpet looks, best on stage moments from Saturday and Sunday, as well as the backstage gossip with all the stars from Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, Stormzy and many more.

We can't wait to have our "Castaway" back!

