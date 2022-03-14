Little Mix Showcase Incredible Vocals In Behind The Scenes Clip Of Tour Rehearsals

By Capital FM

Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards have treated fans to a glimpse of what goes on during rehearsals for their ‘Confetti’ Tour.

Little Mix’s ‘Confetti’ 2022 tour is fast-approaching and we can’t wait!

Not only are we counting down the days, but so are Jade Thirlwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards after they shared a glimpse into their tour rehearsals, and fans are obsessed with the behind-the-scenes content.

The ‘Sweet Melody’ hitmakers hopped on TikTok to treat us to a video, showing us what goes on during their rehearsals, and we can’t get over how incredible they sound!

Little Mix are preparing for their Confetti 2022 tour. Picture: Alamy

Little Mix have reunited to rehearse for their upcoming shows. Picture: Alamy

The girls playfully get into an acapella version of ‘Love (Sweet Love)’ in the clip as they wrote over it: “28 days till tour! We need to get our sh** together!”

However, Jade, Perrie and Leigh-Anne seemed to be having the best time with each other as they finally reunited.

They also addressed their reunion in the caption of the clip, sweetly writing: “Getting back in the swing of things! Back together at last.”

It’s fair to say the one-minute clip of the band’s harmonies was enough to send fans gushing over their vocals in the comments.

Little Mix are set to go on a hiatus after their Confetti tour. Picture: Alamy

“THE HARMONIES OMG,” penned one fan, while another added, “The content we need.”

“I’ve missed seeing you together so much,” said a third.

Little Mix announced back in December that their ‘Confetti’ tour will be their last as a trio for a while as they are set to take a break from the band temporarily.

Reassuring fans that ‘Little Mix are forever’, the girls explained that after ten years together, they’re taking some time out of the group in a statement posted online, which has fans extra eager to see the trio perform this spring!

