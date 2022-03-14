Little Mix Showcase Incredible Vocals In Behind The Scenes Clip Of Tour Rehearsals
14 March 2022, 12:37
Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards have treated fans to a glimpse of what goes on during rehearsals for their ‘Confetti’ Tour.
Listen to this article
Little Mix’s ‘Confetti’ 2022 tour is fast-approaching and we can’t wait!
Not only are we counting down the days, but so are Jade Thirlwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards after they shared a glimpse into their tour rehearsals, and fans are obsessed with the behind-the-scenes content.
The ‘Sweet Melody’ hitmakers hopped on TikTok to treat us to a video, showing us what goes on during their rehearsals, and we can’t get over how incredible they sound!
The girls playfully get into an acapella version of ‘Love (Sweet Love)’ in the clip as they wrote over it: “28 days till tour! We need to get our sh** together!”
However, Jade, Perrie and Leigh-Anne seemed to be having the best time with each other as they finally reunited.
They also addressed their reunion in the caption of the clip, sweetly writing: “Getting back in the swing of things! Back together at last.”
It’s fair to say the one-minute clip of the band’s harmonies was enough to send fans gushing over their vocals in the comments.
“THE HARMONIES OMG,” penned one fan, while another added, “The content we need.”
“I’ve missed seeing you together so much,” said a third.
Little Mix announced back in December that their ‘Confetti’ tour will be their last as a trio for a while as they are set to take a break from the band temporarily.
Reassuring fans that ‘Little Mix are forever’, the girls explained that after ten years together, they’re taking some time out of the group in a statement posted online, which has fans extra eager to see the trio perform this spring!
