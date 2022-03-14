Little Mix Showcase Incredible Vocals In Behind The Scenes Clip Of Tour Rehearsals

14 March 2022, 12:37

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards have treated fans to a glimpse of what goes on during rehearsals for their ‘Confetti’ Tour.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Little Mix’s ‘Confetti’ 2022 tour is fast-approaching and we can’t wait!

Not only are we counting down the days, but so are Jade Thirlwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards after they shared a glimpse into their tour rehearsals, and fans are obsessed with the behind-the-scenes content.

The ‘Sweet Melody’ hitmakers hopped on TikTok to treat us to a video, showing us what goes on during their rehearsals, and we can’t get over how incredible they sound!

Leigh-Anne Pinnock Is 'Negotiating Seven-Figure Book Deal'

Little Mix are preparing for their Confetti 2022 tour
Little Mix are preparing for their Confetti 2022 tour. Picture: Alamy
Little Mix have reunited to rehearse for their upcoming shows
Little Mix have reunited to rehearse for their upcoming shows. Picture: Alamy

The girls playfully get into an acapella version of ‘Love (Sweet Love)’ in the clip as they wrote over it: “28 days till tour! We need to get our sh** together!”

However, Jade, Perrie and Leigh-Anne seemed to be having the best time with each other as they finally reunited.

They also addressed their reunion in the caption of the clip, sweetly writing: “Getting back in the swing of things! Back together at last.”

It’s fair to say the one-minute clip of the band’s harmonies was enough to send fans gushing over their vocals in the comments.

Little Mix are set to go on a hiatus after their Confetti tour
Little Mix are set to go on a hiatus after their Confetti tour. Picture: Alamy

“THE HARMONIES OMG,” penned one fan, while another added, “The content we need.”

“I’ve missed seeing you together so much,” said a third.

Little Mix announced back in December that their ‘Confetti’ tour will be their last as a trio for a while as they are set to take a break from the band temporarily.

Reassuring fans that ‘Little Mix are forever’, the girls explained that after ten years together, they’re taking some time out of the group in a statement posted online, which has fans extra eager to see the trio perform this spring!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Where Did You Go artwork
    Where Did You Go
    Jax Jones ft. MNEK
    itunes
  2. 2
    The Joker And The Queen artwork
    The Joker And The Queen
    Ed Sheeran feat. Taylor Swift
    itunes
  3. 3
    Bam Bam artwork
    Bam Bam
    Camila Cabello feat. Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  4. 4
    Make Me Feel Good artwork
    Make Me Feel Good
    Belters Only Feat. Jazzy
    itunes
  5. 5
    Where Are You Now artwork
    Where Are You Now
    Lost Frequencies feat. Calum Scott
    itunes
  6. 6
    Run artwork
    Run
    Becky Hill & Galantis
    itunes
  7. 7
    Baby artwork
    Baby
    Aitch & Ashanti
    itunes
  8. 8
    Come & Go artwork
    Come & Go
    ArrDee
    itunes
  9. 9
    House On Fire artwork
    House On Fire
    Mimi Webb
    itunes
  10. 10
    Starlight artwork
    Starlight
    Dave
    itunes
  11. 11
    Down Under (feat. Colin Hay)
    Luude
    itunes
  12. 12
    Cold Heart artwork
    Cold Heart
    Elton John
    itunes
  13. 13
    Hallucination
    Regard & Years & Years
    itunes
  14. 14
    Freaky Deaky artwork
    Freaky Deaky
    Tyga feat. Doja Cat
    itunes
  15. 15
    Shivers artwork
    Shivers
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  16. 16
    Anyone For You
    George Ezra
    itunes
  17. 17
    Stay artwork
    Stay
    The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber
    itunes
  18. 18
    Beg For You artwork
    Beg For You
    Charli XCX feat. Rina Sawayama
    itunes
  19. 19
    Light Switch artwork
    Light Switch
    Charlie Puth
    itunes
  20. 20
    Peru (Remix) artwork
    Peru (Remix)
    Fireboy DML feat. Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  21. 21
    Heat Waves artwork
    Heat Waves
    Glass Animals
    itunes
  22. 22
    The Motto artwork
    The Motto
    Tiesto feat. Ava Max
    itunes
  23. 23
    Remember artwork
    Remember
    Becky Hill & David Guetta
    itunes
  24. 24
    Fingers Crossed
    Lauren Spencer-Smith
    itunes
  25. 25
    Don't Forget My Love artwork
    Don't Forget My Love
    Diplo and Miguel
    itunes
  26. 26
    Night Away (Dance)
    A1 x J1 & Tion Wayne
    itunes
  27. 27
    Bad Habits
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  28. 28
    Melody artwork
    Melody
    Sigala
    itunes
  29. 29
    SPACE MAN
    Sam Ryder
    itunes
  30. 30
    Redlight artwork
    Redlight
    Swedish House Mafia & Sting
    itunes
  31. 31
    Overpass Graffiti artwork
    Overpass Graffiti
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  32. 32
    Do It To It artwork
    Do It To It
    ACRAZE feat. Cherish
    itunes
  33. 33
    Complete Mess artwork
    Complete Mess
    5 Seconds of Summer
    itunes
  34. 34
    She's All I Wanna Be artwork
    She's All I Wanna Be
    Tate McCrae
    itunes
  35. 35
    When I'm Gone artwork
    When I'm Gone
    Alesso & Katy Perry
    itunes
  36. 36
    We Don't Talk About Bruno artwork
    We Don't Talk About Bruno
    Encanto
    itunes
  37. 37
    That's What I Want artwork
    That's What I Want
    Lil Nas X
    itunes
  38. 38
    Seventeen Going Under artwork
    Seventeen Going Under
    Sam Fender
    itunes
  39. 39
    abcdefu artwork
    abcdefu
    GAYLE
    itunes
  40. 40
    Blinding Lights artwork
    Blinding Lights
    The Weeknd
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton looked adorable on the carpet

Tom Hiddleston And Zawe Ashton Look Loved Up On The BAFTAs Red Carpet

News

Millie Bobby Brown is dating Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown's Boyfriend Jake Bongiovi And Dating History Revealed

News

Pete Davidson sent a selfie of him in bed with Kim Kardashian

Pete Davidson Sends Kanye West A Photo From Bed With Kim Kardashian In Leaked Text Messages

News

Hailey Bieber posted an update to her social media

Hailey Bieber Shares Health Update After 'Stroke-Like Symptoms'

News

Aitch and Amelia Dimoldenberg have gone Instagram official after confirming their relationship

Aitch Goes Instagram Official With Girlfriend Amelia Dimoldenberg & Shares Adorable Nickname

News