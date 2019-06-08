Jonas Blue Worked Wembley Like A Pro For His Fire Summertime Ball Set
8 June 2019, 18:08 | Updated: 8 June 2019, 19:19
No one knows how to work a stage like Jonas Blue and his huge DJ set featured on very special surprise guest...
Jonas Blue burst back onto the stage at Wembley stadium for one of the most lively and energy filled sets of the evening that featured one very special artist who surprised fans last minute to see to perform alongside the DJ, HRVY!
> Keep Up With All The Latest Summertime Ball 2019 News Here
Bringing back his timeless and classic tracks 'Fast Car' and 'Mama', he also treated the crowd to his summer bangers with special guest HRVY's vocals and it was a show to remember.
Jonas kicked off his set with the track that made him a household name, Fast Car, which we thought was super fitting!
He switched up the mood with the dreamy track 'By Your Side' featuring superstar RAYE's vocals
Becky Hill's unmistakably voice rang out for their massive dance track Back And Forth
'What I Like About You' came next and what a banger it is
HRVY brought the set to an absolutely unforgettable finish with the medley of our dreams including Rise
The star then moved onto Mama and we're obsessed with his dance troupe...
Stepping in for Liam Payne and Lennon Stellar, HRVY put his own stamp on 'Polaroid' and it was amazing
A perfect tune to finish on, 'Perfect Strangers' had the whole of Wembley pumped
Set List
- Fast Car
- By Your Side
- Back And Forth
- What I Like About You
- Rise (HRVY)
- Mama (HRVY)
- Polaroid (HRVY)
- Perfect Strangers (HRVY)
> Download Our App For All The Latest News & Backstage Gossip From The Capital's STB!