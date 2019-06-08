Jonas Blue Worked Wembley Like A Pro For His Fire Summertime Ball Set

8 June 2019, 18:08 | Updated: 8 June 2019, 19:19

Jonas Blue commanded the stag at the 2019 Summertime Ball
Jonas Blue commanded the stag at the 2019 Summertime Ball. Picture: PA

No one knows how to work a stage like Jonas Blue and his huge DJ set featured on very special surprise guest...

Jonas Blue burst back onto the stage at Wembley stadium for one of the most lively and energy filled sets of the evening that featured one very special artist who surprised fans last minute to see to perform alongside the DJ, HRVY!

Bringing back his timeless and classic tracks 'Fast Car' and 'Mama', he also treated the crowd to his summer bangers with special guest HRVY's vocals and it was a show to remember.

Jonas kicked off his set with the track that made him a household name, Fast Car, which we thought was super fitting!

He switched up the mood with the dreamy track 'By Your Side' featuring superstar RAYE's vocals

Becky Hill's unmistakably voice rang out for their massive dance track Back And Forth

'What I Like About You' came next and what a banger it is

HRVY brought the set to an absolutely unforgettable finish with the medley of our dreams including Rise

The star then moved onto Mama and we're obsessed with his dance troupe...

Stepping in for Liam Payne and Lennon Stellar, HRVY put his own stamp on 'Polaroid' and it was amazing

A perfect tune to finish on, 'Perfect Strangers' had the whole of Wembley pumped

Set List

- Fast Car

- By Your Side

- Back And Forth

- What I Like About You

- Rise (HRVY)

- Mama (HRVY)

- Polaroid (HRVY)

- Perfect Strangers (HRVY)

