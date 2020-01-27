Channing Tatum Claps Back At Fan Who Says Ex Jenna Dewan Is ‘Better’ Than Jessie J

Channing Tatum was furious at the 'hateful' comment. Picture: PA

Channing Tatum clapped back at a fan who said he looked 'better' with ex-wife Jenna Dewan than Jessie J.

Channing Tatum is not here for people throwing shade at his girlfriend, Jessie J.

He hit out at an Instagram follower who claimed he looked 'better' with his ex-wife Jenna Dewan in the comment section.

Channing Tatum Turns To Raya Dating App For Love Following Jessie J Split

She wrote: “Jenna looks better with you."

Channing slammed the comments as ‘hateful’ and told her to ‘please kindly get TF out of here [sic]’.

He said: "I don’t usually address s**t like this. But you seem as good a of terrible happy people hating thoughtless person as any of them. Why don’t you seriously think about what your doing. It’s hurtful and I ain’t about it."

"If you can’t not be a horrible hateful person on my page and support the infinite and untouchable beauty and woman that jess is… please kindly get TF out of here. No one wants you here. Especially me,” he added.

Channing then went on to slam the comparison between his current beau and ex, who he shares a daughter with, writing: "And ain’t no body more stunning and beautiful to look at but even more as a human than Jess. And yeah that includes my ex.

"Sorry about your opinion. But what I said is facts. Just facts. Ok bye be careful with your actions it’s what you create for yourself.”

However, he was quick to pen another comment to avoid people 'turning s**t around’ and showed love to Jenna, adding: "Jenna is beautiful and amazing in her own right. But no and I mean no is more beautiful or better than anyone else. Beauty isn’t measurable."

"It’s in the eye of the beholder," he continued, "So while all you infinitely beautiful people pour over these words and try and find s**t to start s**t wit. I’m gonna be enjoying my MF night with my gorgeous lady and cuddle up in her beautiful heart. bye [sic].”

Jessie wrote back: “My BABY! Horns OUT!” before Channing eventually turned off the comments on the Instagram photo.

The couple are stronger than ever after briefly splitting in December. According to reports, they decided to give it another go because 'they really care about each other'.

They seem super happy and in love!

