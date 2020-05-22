Harry Styles Called Fan Who Survived Manchester Arena Bombing To Tell Her ‘I Love You’ While She Recovered In Hospital

Harry Styles met Freya Lewis while promoting his first solo record. Picture: PA/Facebook

Harry Styles checked in on his fan, Freya Lewis, while she was recovering from her injuries in hospital, following the Manchester Arena attack in 2017.

Harry Styles got in touch with his fan, Freya Lewis, who was in the hospital after the Manchester Arena bombing, and told her he loved her.

The One Direction star, who has warmed everyone’s hearts over and over again with his acts of kindness, phoned Freya, who was 14 years old at the time, after surviving the tragic terror attack at Ariana Grande’s concert in 2017.

According to a fan account for the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ singer, @TheHarryNews, she said: "I don’t actually remember the phone call because of all the medication.

"The only bit I remember is my dad putting his phone next to me and I remember saying ‘I love you’ and he said ‘I love you’ too.”

“I don’t actually remember the phone call because of all the medication. The only bit I remember is my dad putting his phone next to me & I remember saying ‘I love you’ & he said ‘I love you’ too."- Freya Lewis on Harry calling her while she was in the hospital pic.twitter.com/NVMik80AYi — Harry Styles Updates. (@TheHarryNews) May 21, 2020

Harry Styles' fans praised him for having a 'golden heart'. Picture: Twitter

Freya went on to meet the ‘Adore You’ star months later, in September 2017, while he was promoting his first solo album ‘Harry Styles’.

The ‘Fine Line’ hitmaker was in Manchester recording a TV special, where he performed his first single ‘Sign Of The Times’, and he even dedicated the performance to Freya, who is also from his hometown Holmes Chapel.

They met backstage, where her sister shared an adorable snap of him kissing Freya on the cheek, and fans were reminiscing on the moment on Twitter, as we mark the anniversary of the Manchester Arena attack.

One tweet read: “The way he leans over to kiss her cheek. I love him so much he’s truly too good for this world.”

Fans of the One Direction star hailed him the 'sweetest person'. Picture: Twitter

Everyone was reminiscing on the adorable moment. Picture: Twitter

“This actually makes me so sad and happy. Like I wanna cry [sic],” penned another.

A third added: “Why. Why is he the sweetest person alive [cyring emojis].”

‘Stuck With U’ songstress Ariana has gone on to send love to her fans ahead of the third anniversary of the bombing.

She said: "I want to take a moment to acknowledge and send my love to everyone that is feeling the sadness and tremendous heaviness of the anniversary coming up this week.

"Not a day goes by that this doesn't affect you and all of us still. I will be thinking of you all week and weekend. My heart, thoughts and prayers are with you always."

