Harry Styles Called Fan Who Survived Manchester Arena Bombing To Tell Her ‘I Love You’ While She Recovered In Hospital

22 May 2020, 11:37 | Updated: 22 May 2020, 12:12

Harry Styles met Freya Lewis while promoting his first solo record
Harry Styles met Freya Lewis while promoting his first solo record. Picture: PA/Facebook

Harry Styles checked in on his fan, Freya Lewis, while she was recovering from her injuries in hospital, following the Manchester Arena attack in 2017.

Harry Styles got in touch with his fan, Freya Lewis, who was in the hospital after the Manchester Arena bombing, and told her he loved her.

The One Direction star, who has warmed everyone’s hearts over and over again with his acts of kindness, phoned Freya, who was 14 years old at the time, after surviving the tragic terror attack at Ariana Grande’s concert in 2017.

Harry Styles Hailed ‘Consent King’ After 'Watermelon Sugar' Video Model Ephrata Reveals He Asked Permission Before Touching Her

According to a fan account for the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ singer, @TheHarryNews, she said: "I don’t actually remember the phone call because of all the medication.

"The only bit I remember is my dad putting his phone next to me and I remember saying ‘I love you’ and he said ‘I love you’ too.”

Harry Styles' fans praised him for having a 'golden heart'
Harry Styles' fans praised him for having a 'golden heart'. Picture: Twitter

Freya went on to meet the ‘Adore You’ star months later, in September 2017, while he was promoting his first solo album ‘Harry Styles’.

The ‘Fine Line’ hitmaker was in Manchester recording a TV special, where he performed his first single ‘Sign Of The Times’, and he even dedicated the performance to Freya, who is also from his hometown Holmes Chapel.

They met backstage, where her sister shared an adorable snap of him kissing Freya on the cheek, and fans were reminiscing on the moment on Twitter, as we mark the anniversary of the Manchester Arena attack.

One tweet read: “The way he leans over to kiss her cheek. I love him so much he’s truly too good for this world.”

Fans of the One Direction star hailed him the 'sweetest person'
Fans of the One Direction star hailed him the 'sweetest person'. Picture: Twitter
Everyone was reminiscing on the adorable moment
Everyone was reminiscing on the adorable moment. Picture: Twitter

“This actually makes me so sad and happy. Like I wanna cry [sic],” penned another.

A third added: “Why. Why is he the sweetest person alive [cyring emojis].”

‘Stuck With U’ songstress Ariana has gone on to send love to her fans ahead of the third anniversary of the bombing.

She said: "I want to take a moment to acknowledge and send my love to everyone that is feeling the sadness and tremendous heaviness of the anniversary coming up this week.

"Not a day goes by that this doesn't affect you and all of us still. I will be thinking of you all week and weekend. My heart, thoughts and prayers are with you always."

> Grab Our App For The Latest One Direction Reunion News

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Stuck with U artwork
    Stuck with U
    Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande
    itunes
  2. 2
    Blinding Lights artwork
    Blinding Lights
    The Weeknd
    itunes
  3. 3
    Times Like These artwork
    Times Like These
    Dua Lipa, Chris Martin, 5SOS, Ellie...
    itunes
  4. 4
    Breaking Me artwork
    Breaking Me
    Topic, A7S
    itunes
  5. 5
    coffee for your head artwork
    coffee for your head
    Powfu feat. Beabadoobee
    itunes
  6. 6
    ROCKSTAR (feat. Roddy Ricch) artwork
    ROCKSTAR (feat. Roddy Ricch)
    DaBaby
    itunes
  7. 7
    This City artwork
    This City
    Sam Fischer
    itunes
  8. 8
    Guys artwork
    Guys
    The 1975
    itunes
  9. 9
    Kings & Queens artwork
    Kings & Queens
    Ava Max
    itunes
  10. 10
    Secrets artwork
    Secrets
    Regard & Raye
    itunes
  11. 11
    Savage Remix (feat. Beyonce)
    Megan Thee Stallion
    itunes
  12. 12
    Don't Need Love
    220 KID & GRACEY
    itunes
  13. 13
    GOOBA
    6ix9ine
    itunes
  14. 14
    Dinner Guest (feat. MoStack) artwork
    Dinner Guest (feat. MoStack)
    AJ Tracey
    itunes
  15. 15
    I'm Ready
    Sam Smith, Demi Lovato
    itunes
  16. 16
    Adore You artwork
    Adore You
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  17. 17
    Rover (feat. DTG)
    S1mba
    itunes
  18. 18
    Toosie Slide artwork
    Toosie Slide
    Drake
    itunes
  19. 19
    Dance Monkey (James Scott & Luke Hepworth Remix) artwork
    Dance Monkey (James Scott & Luke Hepworth Remix)
    Tones & I
    itunes
  20. 20
    If You're Too Shy (Let Me Know) artwork
    If You're Too Shy (Let Me Know)
    The 1975
    itunes
  21. 21
    Before You Go artwork
    Before You Go
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  22. 22
    Roses (Imanbek Remix) artwork
    Roses (Imanbek Remix)
    SAINt JHN
    itunes
  23. 23
    Don't Start Now artwork
    Don't Start Now
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  24. 24
    Flowers artwork
    Flowers
    Nathan Dawe feat. Jaykae
    itunes
  25. 25
    Break Up Song artwork
    Break Up Song
    Little Mix
    itunes
  26. 26
    Physical artwork
    Physical
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  27. 27
    Break My Heart artwork
    Break My Heart
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  28. 28
    Falling artwork
    Falling
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  29. 29
    If The World Was Ending artwork
    If The World Was Ending
    JP Saxe feat. Julia Michaels
    itunes
  30. 30
    Say So
    Doja Cat
    itunes
  31. 31
    In Your Eyes
    The Weeknd
    itunes
  32. 32
    Lonely artwork
    Lonely
    Joel Corry
    itunes
  33. 33
    ily (i love you baby) (feat. Emilee)
    Surf Mesa
    itunes
  34. 34
    Daisies
    Katy Perry
    itunes
  35. 35
    Tequila artwork
    Tequila
    Jax Jones & Martin Solveig feat. RAYE
    itunes
  36. 36
    Supalonely artwork
    Supalonely
    BENEE feat. Gus Dapperton
    itunes
  37. 37
    Love Shine a Light
    Katrina & The Waves
    itunes
  38. 38
    The Greatest
    James Blunt
    itunes
  39. 39
    Lose Somebody
    OneRepublic, Kygo
    itunes
  40. 40
    Boyfriend
    Mabel
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site

Hot On Capital

Zayn Malik's fans have speculated if he was walking a horse in Gigi Hadid's 'Get Ready' video

Zayn Malik Makes Rare Appearance In Gigi Hadid’s Instagram Live As Fans Seemingly Spot Him In The Background With A Horse

Zayn Malik

When will Riverdale series 5 be on Netflix?

Riverdale Series 5 Release Date & Time Jump Confirmation As COVID-19 Halts Production

TV & Film

Pete and Sophie are fan favourites on Gogglebox.

Pete & Sophie Sandiford: Gogglebox's Brother & Sister's Ages, Instagrams & Are They Twins?

TV & Film

Gogglebox families get paid monthly

How Much Do The Gogglebox Cast Get Paid? Star's Earnings Revealed

TV & Film

The 'Too Hot To Handle' cast who appeared on the hit Netflix show had no idea.

‘Too Hot To Handle’ Contestant Lydia Clyma Reveals She Has A Secret Son

TV & Film

Doja Cat responds to Lana Del Rey's Instagram statement

Doja Cat Responds To Lana Del Rey's Instagram Post Saying 'Gang Sunk That Dunker'