Drake Responds After Being Booed Off Stage At Camp Flog Gnaw As Tyler, The Creator Is 'Embarrassed' By Fans

Tyler, The Creator has called out his fans for not appreciating Drake. Picture: Instagram/Twitter

Drake has joked he will be returning to Camp Flog Gnaw 'every single year'.

Drake has spoken out after being booed off stage at Tyler, The Creator’s festival, Camp Flog Gnaw, joking he will return to perform.

The ‘God’s Plan’ rapper was brought out as a surprise act at the event and nine songs into his set, he questioned the crowd’s mixed reaction.

Drake Is ‘Hurt’ After His Dad Claims He Lied About Bad Relationship To ‘Sell Records’

He said: “If you want me to keep going, I will keep going tonight,” only to be met with some boos from the audience.

He continued: “It’s been love. I love y’all. I go by the name of Drake. Thank you for having me,” then left the stage.

Drake, who has recently been romantically linked to Kylie Jenner, later took to Instagram to joke about the crowd’s reaction, saying: “Plot twist… just signed a 10 year residency at Camp Flog Gnaw sorry kids see you EVERY SINGLE YEAR till you are 30.”

Incase you wanted to see Drake get booed off stage at flog gnaw... bruh pic.twitter.com/TgyqWvOZtq — Baby Carrot (@lrroze89) November 11, 2019

His joke received likes from Kendall Jenner, AJ Tracey and Halsey, who later declared herself as a ‘season ticket holder’.

Tyler, The Creator was quick to retaliate to his fans’ behaviour at the festival, going off on Twitter about how ‘trash’ it was.

He wrote: “I THOUGHT BRINGING ONE OF THE BIGGEST ARTIST ON THE F***ING PLANET TO A MUSIC FESTIVAL WAS FIRE! BUT FLIPSIDE, A LIL TONE DEAF KNOWING THE SPECIFIC CROWD IT DREW.”

According to ET Online, an eyewitness revealed the reason the crowd were disappointed was because they were expecting an appearance from Frank Ocean instead.

They said: “It was never clear that Drake was the final artist last night, and he came out acting like he was only supposed to play a few songs.

“So, the only time he got booed was when he kept asking if we wanted to hear more songs, and everyone said, ‘No,’ because we all thought Frank Ocean was coming out after him."

Tyler commented on the false theory, saying: “SOME CREATED A NARRATIVE IN THEIR HEAD AND ACTED OUT LIKE A**HOLES WHEN IT DIDNT COME TRUE AND I DON’T F**K WITH THAT.”

Tyler, The Creator popped off on Twitter in a rant. Picture: Twitter

He then went on to explain most people were having a good time, but the fans towards the front of the stage were the downfall, saying: “THOSE SH*TS IN THE FRONT AREA WERE THE ONES BEING MAD RUDE, WHICH, I CAN SEE WHY, BUT, NAH, F**K THAT, YALL REPRESENTED ME AND FLOG TO MY GUEST AND MADE US LOOK SOOO ENTITLED AND TRASH.”

Tyler later thanked Drake for coming to the event so at least there were no hard feelings between the two stars!

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Drake News