Drake Is ‘Hurt’ After His Dad Claims He Lied About Bad Relationship To ‘Sell Records’

9 October 2019, 15:33

Drake responds to dad's claims he lied about him to 'sell records'.
Drake responds to dad's claims he lied about him to 'sell records'. Picture: Instagram/Getty

Drake has responded to his father’s claims that he made up their estranged relationship to ‘sell records’.

Drake has said he is ‘hurt’ after his dad claimed he fabricated their estranged relationship to ‘sell records’.

The 32-year-old rapper - real name Aubrey Drake Graham - has been known to rap and sing about the absence of his father during his childhood, despite now having a stronger relationship with him.

The ‘God’s Plan’ hitmaker shared a post on Instagram, which he later deleted, saying: “Woke up today so hurt man. My father will say anything to anyone that’s willing to listen to him.

“It’s sad when family gets like this but what can we really do that’s the people we are stuck with… every bar I ever spit was the truth and the truth is hard for some people to accept.”

This comes after his father, Dennis Graham, had an interview with LA’s Power 106 Morning Show, where Nick Cannon asked him: “Do you have to deal with any of that stuff from like the upbringing of Drake, of him living in Toronto without you at times? We hear it in his lyrics.”

Dennis replied: “I had a conversation with Drake about that, I have always been with Drake. I talked to him if not every day, every other day and we really got into a deep conversation about that. 'I said Drake, why are you saying all this different stuff about me man like this is not cool'. He goes ‘Dad it sells records’, and I said, ‘ok well cool’.”

Drake’s fans sympathised with him, coming to his defence on Twitter, with one saying: “I’ve never met an absent father that admits or fully owns the fact that he was an absent father.”

“Drake has been talking about his father being absent from his life since his very first project, ‘Room For Improvement’, and his second project, ‘Comeback Season’. He was not selling records back then,” another added.

