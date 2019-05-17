Drake Accused Of Getting 'Fake Plastic Surgery Abs' By Close Pal In Savage Instagram Feud

Drake's accused of getting fake abs by a close friend. Picture: Getty Images/ @Drake Instagram

Drake just got accused of having surgery on his abs by a close pal when posting a holiday snap and clapped back brutally.

Drake has found himself caught up in a brutal Instagram feud with a close pal of his, rapper DJ Carnage, who accused the 'God's Plan' rapper of getting secret plastic surgery to perfect his washboard abs and telling the Canadian star he 'isn't fooling anyone.'

Drake posted a pretty thirsty picture of himself in (ahem) peak physical condition whilst on a tropical holiday, with the good vibes quickly ruined by producer and 'pal' DJ Carnage.

He wrote: "You got fake ab surgery in Colombia," Carnage wrote. "You ain't fooling anybody."

It was unlikely that Drizzy was ever going to sit back and take the shade, firing back, "Is this cause you are angry about the one thing that happened with that one person the other day that you thought was your wifey?"

The brutal clap back insinuated some serious lady drama had gone down, but ever the classy guy, refrained from actually using names, letting the burn speak for itself.

It seems as if it's purpose was definitely achieved, with people flooding the comments with laugh emojis and the comment getting over 34k likes.

Drake hits back at 'friend' who accused him of fake abs. Picture: Instagram @drake

The poor guy was just trying to take himself a hard earned holiday after a world tour, and has now found himself in a comment section argument with a mate of his, which we're seriously interested to see play out.

It seems unlikely Drake went to the extremes of getting his abs chiseled as we often see photos of him working out with trainers and sticking to a strict diet, but in the world of celebrity, who really knows?!

