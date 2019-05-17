Drake Accused Of Getting 'Fake Plastic Surgery Abs' By Close Pal In Savage Instagram Feud

17 May 2019, 12:04

Drake's accused of getting fake abs by a close friend
Drake's accused of getting fake abs by a close friend. Picture: Getty Images/ @Drake Instagram

Drake just got accused of having surgery on his abs by a close pal when posting a holiday snap and clapped back brutally.

Drake has found himself caught up in a brutal Instagram feud with a close pal of his, rapper DJ Carnage, who accused the 'God's Plan' rapper of getting secret plastic surgery to perfect his washboard abs and telling the Canadian star he 'isn't fooling anyone.'

Riverdale's Lili Reinhart Slams "Ridiculous" Game of Thrones Petition

Drake posted a pretty thirsty picture of himself in (ahem) peak physical condition whilst on a tropical holiday, with the good vibes quickly ruined by producer and 'pal' DJ Carnage.

He wrote: "You got fake ab surgery in Colombia," Carnage wrote. "You ain't fooling anybody." 

It was unlikely that Drizzy was ever going to sit back and take the shade, firing back, "Is this cause you are angry about the one thing that happened with that one person the other day that you thought was your wifey?" 

The brutal clap back insinuated some serious lady drama had gone down, but ever the classy guy, refrained from actually using names, letting the burn speak for itself.

It seems as if it's purpose was definitely achieved, with people flooding the comments with laugh emojis and the comment getting over 34k likes.

Drake hits back at 'friend' who accused him of fake abs
Drake hits back at 'friend' who accused him of fake abs. Picture: Instagram @drake

The poor guy was just trying to take himself a hard earned holiday after a world tour, and has now found himself in a comment section argument with a mate of his, which we're seriously interested to see play out.

It seems unlikely Drake went to the extremes of getting his abs chiseled as we often see photos of him working out with trainers and sticking to a strict diet, but in the world of celebrity, who really knows?!

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Drake News

Drake Music

See more Drake Music

One Dance artwork
One Dance
Drake feat. Wizkid & Kyla
Take Care (Ethan James & SamRobs Remix) artwork
Take Care (Ethan James & SamRobs Remix)
Drake & Rihanna

Drake News

See more Drake News

Ariana Grande and Drake have fuelled speculation they're collaborating

Ariana Grande And Drake To Collaborate? Ari Followed ChampagnePapi On Instagram And Fans Are Losing It

News

Drake Videos

See more Drake Videos

Drake's baby mama Sophie B reportedly attended his Paris gig

Who Is Drake's Baby Mama And When Was His Son Adonis Born?

Drake Pictures

See more Drake Pictures

Drake & Rihanna at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards

Are Rihanna & Drake Over? 10 Key Elements That Make Up The Pair's Relationship History