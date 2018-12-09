Clean Bandit Showed Their Class With A Spectacular Live #CapitalJBB 2018 Set

From 'Tears' and 'Symphony' to their brilliant new single 'Baby', Clean Bandit put in a terrific performance at the #CapitalJBB!

If you look up the term 'hit-makers' in the dictionary, you'll find a picture of Clean Bandit because all they do is release banger after banger - and they brought them all to the #CapitalJBB!

Opening their scintillating set with pop anthem 'Solo', before bouncing into 'Tears', Clean Bandit were soon joined on stage by some very special guests and the crowd absolutely loved it.

The first guest welcomed onto Clean Bandit's #CapitalJBB set was the mighty Zara Larsson, who had just performed a blistering set of her own, and collective put on a seriously stunning live version of 'Symphony' with all the crowd singing along.

Following that up, Clean Bandit were then joined by the brilliant Marina for an equally impressive performance of the group's latest hit single 'Baby' and our minds were blown.

Whilst we had them backstage at the #CapitalJBB, we couldn't let Clean Bandit escape without catching up with our very own Sonny Jay and answering some hard-hitting questions...

When Clean Bandit first touched down at the #CapitalJBB, they headed down to our red carpet and showed off theiry stylish noir ensemble, co-ordinating perfectly.

We need to take a minute to discuss Grace's headwear because that is a LOOK that we are truly here for.

Clean Bandit on the red carpet. Picture: PA

Clean Bandit - Jingle Bell Ball 2018 Set List

'Solo'

'Tears'

'Symphony'

'Baby' feat Marina

'Rockabye'

