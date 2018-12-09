Cheryl Teases Michael B Jordan Romance As She Admits They’re Not Dating ‘Yet’

Cheryl teases her possible romance with Michael B Jordan. Picture: PA

'Love Made Me Do It' singer Cheryl continues to hint she fancies the American actor after meeting him in a recent interview.

Cheryl has continued to tease fans of the possibility of a romance with American actor and serious hottie, Michael B Jordan.

Looking sensational at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball where she flaunted her gorgeous figure in a white feathered dress, the ‘Love Made Me Do It’ singer admitted nothing’s happened “yet”.

In a chat with Vick Hope, who also declared her love for Michael, Cheryl joked about their relationship status.

The former Girls Aloud singer – who has just written about her relationship history for her hit song – teased: “I promise nothing is happening, that’s a pinkie promise. Yet…”

Before quickly adding to a relieved Vick: “I’m only joking.”

The pair convinced viewers during a recent interview they had chemistry as people took to Twitter to comment on their "chemistry" and "loving looks".

With her amazing white dress and impeccable make up and hair at the JBB, it would be hard for anyone not to have their head turned by Ms. Cheryl.

Cheryl looked sensational on the Jingle Bell Ball red carpet. Picture: PA

It’s been a good year for Michael too as Nicki Minaj also declared how much she fancied him in an acceptance speech.

