Cheryl's Complete Dating History - All Her Ex-Boyfriends, From Liam Payne To Ashley Cole And More

Cheryl's previous relationships include Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini and Liam Payne. Picture: Getty

Cheryl has dated some famous faces and been married twice, here's everyone she's previously dated.

Cheryl's currently single but the star has been married twice and had her baby son, Bear, with her ex Liam Payne - here's Cheryl's complete dating history.

WATCH: Cheryl Reveals Whether Or Not There'll Be A Girls Aloud Reunion

Cheryl and Ashley Cole

2004 - 2010

Cheryl's first famous relationship was with football Ashley Cole, who she started dating in 2004. The couple married in 2006 in Hertfordshire, with their OK! magazine deal being worth a reported £1million for the photos. The couple divorced in 2010 after Ashley was unfaithful.

Cheryl and Ashley Cole. Picture: Getty

Cheryl and Derek Hough

2010 - 2011

Cheryl was linked to Derek after they met filming her 'Parachute' music video. The relationship was only confirmed after they split with Derek admitting, "We dated for a while. Absolutely we are still friends, we are still very close."

Cheryl and Derek Hough. Picture: PA

Cheryl and Tre Holloway

2012 - 2013

Cheryl met Tre during the X Factor in 2010 but the couple didn't get together until two years later. They split after just a year, with the difficulty of keeping up a long-distance relationship between his life in America and hers in the UK being the main cause of their break up.

Cheryl and Tre Holloway in her 'Ghetto Baby' video. Picture: YouTube

Cheryl and Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini

2014 - 2016

Cheryl surprised her fans by announcing she had married her French restauranteur beau just three months after they met in Cannes. The couple had a secret beach wedding, but parted ways a little over a year after their wedding, with JB citing the pressures of dating someone so famous being too much for him.

Cheryl Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini. Picture: Instagram

Cheryl and Liam Payne

2016 - 2018

Although Cheryl and Liam first met on the X Factor way back in 2008, when she was a judge and he was a 14-year-old auditionee, the couple didn't get together romantically until 2016. The couple began dating shortly after Cheryl's divorce from Jean-Bernard was finalised and had a baby together. Bear Payne was born in March 2017, but the couple split up around a year later, but remain on good terms.

Cheryl and Liam Payne. Picture: Instagram

> Download our free app to make sure you keep up to date on all the Cheryl news you need in your life!