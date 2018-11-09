WATCH: Cheryl Reveals Whether Or Not There'll Be A Girls Aloud Reunion

Cheryl has revealed to us whether or not she'll be heading back on tour or in the studio with her fellow Girls Aloud pals.

Cheryl has revealed that a Girls Aloud reunion might not be on the cards any time soon when she stopped by the Capital studio on the release day of her new single 'Love Made Me Do It'.

Cheryl told us, "We reformed before and I think there's a limited amount of times you can reform"... there you have it. It might not be happening any time soon (which of course makes us just a tiny bit sad).

> Download our free app to make sure you keep up to date on all the Cheryl news you need in your life!

Cheryl in the Capital studio. Picture: Capital

However, not all hope is lost people. There still might be a chance that the ladies will once again band together one final time. "We had so much fun when we toured as Girls Aloud - but we're older now and have children - You can never say never - I just don't think so right now".

Still had a pillow crease on my face this morning for my @CapitalOfficial interview 😂 guess that’s what happens when you go to sleep at 2 and wake up at 5:30 😭 thanks everyone who joined me. Love you all ❤️ — Cheryl (@CherylOfficial) November 9, 2018

We announced Cheryl will be playing Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Coca-Cola on the Sunday night along with the likes of Little Mix and Mabel. Bring. It. On.

> Cheryl Just Dropped Her Dance-Fuelled Music Video For 'Love Made Me Do It'