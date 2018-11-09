Cheryl Just Dropped Her Dance-Fuelled Music Video For 'Love Made Me Do It'

Ahead of her set at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Coca-Cola, Cheryl has dropped the official music video for 'Love Made Me Do It' and it is glorious.

Cheryl's music video for 'Love Made Me Do It' has finally arrived and we couldn't have dreamed it any better. Looking drop-dead gorgeous and not missing a single step, everyone's favourite Geordie is back!

The release of the music video coincides with the announcement that she'll be performing at night 2 of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Coca-Cola.

Cheryl at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Coca-Cola.

Cheryl joins the likes of Little Mix, Mabel and Clean Bandit on the Sunday of the ball and we can't wait!

Cheryl returned to social media just days before dropping the music video with a tweet that comprised of only butterfly emojis. Only for her to follow it up with the announcement that she was indeed back!

Cheryl's 'Love Made Me Do It' Lyrics

I've took the fast lane all of my life

I've been a bad girl, I've been the good wife

I don't stop to think

When I go in, I go in

I've fallen hard like a million times

On number 7 of my 9 lives

The ink on my skin

Is all the places I've beenOh my god, I'm such a sucker

I fall in love with every fucker

But oh no, I won't apologise

Nah, cause I'mBreaking all my rules

But love made me do it

Shoulda used my head

Cause my heart really blew it

Love made me do it (it wasn't my fault)

Love made me do it (it wasn't my fault)

And now I'm

Losing all my cool

But love made me do it

Shoulda used my head

Cause my heart really blew it

Love made me do it (it wasn't my fault)

Love made me do it (it wasn't my fault)

And I'd do it againLove made me do it

And I'd do it againI did my time on the yellow brick road

I saw some shit that'd make your head explode

Had to do what I do

Just to get me to you

And all my friends are like "woah, girl stop"

Cause they're the ones who pick the pieces up

It's bad for my health

But I just can't help myself

Oh my god, I'm such a sucker

I fall in love with every fucker

But oh no, I won't apologise

Nah, cause I'mBreaking all my rules

But love made me do it

Shoulda used my head

Cause my heart really blew it

Love made me do it (it wasn't my fault)

Love made me do it (it wasn't my fault)

And now I'm

Losing all my cool

But love made me do it

Shoulda used my head

Cause my heart really blew it

Love made me do it (it wasn't my fault)

Love made me do it (it wasn't my fault)

And I'd do it againLove made me do it

And I'd do it againI'm not gonna justify

Why I wanna change my mind

Cause I'm a lover, not a hater

Sure as hell won't take no blame for my behaviour

I'm not gonna justify

Why I wanna change my mind

Cause I'm a lover, not a hater

Sure as hell won't take no blame for my behaviour

Breaking all my rules

But love made me do it

Shoulda used my head

Cause my heart really blew it

Love made me do it (it wasn't my fault)

Love made me do it (it wasn't my fault)

And now I'm

Losing all my cool

But love made me do it

Shoulda used my head

Cause my heart really blew it

Love made me do it (it wasn't my fault)

Love made me do it (it wasn't my fault)

And I'd do it againLove made me do it

And I'd do it again