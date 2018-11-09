Cheryl Just Dropped Her Dance-Fuelled Music Video For 'Love Made Me Do It'
9 November 2018, 06:30 | Updated: 9 November 2018, 10:01
Ahead of her set at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Coca-Cola, Cheryl has dropped the official music video for 'Love Made Me Do It' and it is glorious.
Cheryl's music video for 'Love Made Me Do It' has finally arrived and we couldn't have dreamed it any better. Looking drop-dead gorgeous and not missing a single step, everyone's favourite Geordie is back!
The release of the music video coincides with the announcement that she'll be performing at night 2 of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Coca-Cola.
Cheryl joins the likes of Little Mix, Mabel and Clean Bandit on the Sunday of the ball and we can't wait!
Cheryl returned to social media just days before dropping the music video with a tweet that comprised of only butterfly emojis. Only for her to follow it up with the announcement that she was indeed back!
Cheryl's 'Love Made Me Do It' Lyrics
I've took the fast lane all of my life
I've been a bad girl, I've been the good wife
I don't stop to think
When I go in, I go in
I've fallen hard like a million times
On number 7 of my 9 lives
The ink on my skin
Is all the places I've beenOh my god, I'm such a sucker
I fall in love with every fucker
But oh no, I won't apologise
Nah, cause I'mBreaking all my rules
But love made me do it
Shoulda used my head
Cause my heart really blew it
Love made me do it (it wasn't my fault)
Love made me do it (it wasn't my fault)
And now I'm
Losing all my cool
But love made me do it
Shoulda used my head
Cause my heart really blew it
Love made me do it (it wasn't my fault)
Love made me do it (it wasn't my fault)
And I'd do it againLove made me do it
And I'd do it againI did my time on the yellow brick road
I saw some shit that'd make your head explode
Had to do what I do
Just to get me to you
And all my friends are like "woah, girl stop"
Cause they're the ones who pick the pieces up
It's bad for my health
But I just can't help myself
Oh my god, I'm such a sucker
I fall in love with every fucker
But oh no, I won't apologise
Nah, cause I'mBreaking all my rules
But love made me do it
Shoulda used my head
Cause my heart really blew it
Love made me do it (it wasn't my fault)
Love made me do it (it wasn't my fault)
And now I'm
Losing all my cool
But love made me do it
Shoulda used my head
Cause my heart really blew it
Love made me do it (it wasn't my fault)
Love made me do it (it wasn't my fault)
And I'd do it againLove made me do it
And I'd do it againI'm not gonna justify
Why I wanna change my mind
Cause I'm a lover, not a hater
Sure as hell won't take no blame for my behaviour
I'm not gonna justify
Why I wanna change my mind
Cause I'm a lover, not a hater
Sure as hell won't take no blame for my behaviour
Breaking all my rules
But love made me do it
Shoulda used my head
Cause my heart really blew it
Love made me do it (it wasn't my fault)
Love made me do it (it wasn't my fault)
And now I'm
Losing all my cool
But love made me do it
Shoulda used my head
Cause my heart really blew it
Love made me do it (it wasn't my fault)
Love made me do it (it wasn't my fault)
And I'd do it againLove made me do it
And I'd do it again